Euroseas Ltd. Announces Time Charter Contract for its Fuel-Efficient 2,800 teu Feeder Containership, M/V Tender Soul, to be delivered in February 2024
Press Releases

Euroseas Ltd. Announces Time Charter Contract for its Fuel-Efficient 2,800 teu Feeder Containership, M/V Tender Soul, to be delivered in February 2024

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today it has entered into a time charter contract for M/V TENDER SOUL, a newbuilding fuel-efficient 2,800 teu feeder containership currently under construction, for a minimum period of eight to a maximum period of ten months at the option of the charterer, at a gross daily rate of $17,000. The new charter will commence within February 2024, upon delivery of the vessel from the shipyard.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented: “We are pleased to announce that we have chartered our upcoming newbuilding vessel, the third in a series of nine, with one of the largest liner companies, at a profitable rate level in a period when new vessel deliveries are at a historical high and, as a result, containership rates are under pressure. This charter is expected to contribute about $2.4 million of EBITDA for the minimum contracted period; it boosts our 2024 charter coverage to about 70%.

“We continue working in chartering out the remaining of our newbuildings and completing their debt financing arrangements. Our strong cash position and contracted cash flow provide us with comfort and flexibility in not only funding the equity portion of our newbuilding program but also continuing to return funds to our shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.”

Fleet Profile:

The Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile is as follows:

Name Type Dwt TEU Year Built Employment(*)

TCE Rate ($/day)

Container Carriers

            
MARCOS V(*) Intermediate 72,968 6,350 2005 TC until Dec-24 TC until Aug-25 $42,200
$15,000
SYNERGY BUSAN(*) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2009 TC until Aug-24 $25,000
SYNERGY ANTWERP Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2008 TC until Feb-24 $18,250
SYNERGY OAKLAND(*) Intermediate 50,787 4,253 2009 TC until May-26 $42,000
SYNERGY KEELUNG(*) Intermediate 50,969 4,253 2009 TC until Apr-25 $23,000
EMMANUEL P(*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2005 TC until Apr-25 $21,000
RENA P(*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2007 TC until Apr-25 $21,000
EM KEA(*) Feeder 42,165 3,100 2007 TC until May-26 $19,000
GREGOS(*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2023 TC until Apr-26 $48,000
TERATAKI(*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2023 TC until Jul-26 $48,000
EM ASTORIA (+) Feeder 35,600 2,788 2004 TC until Feb-24
then until Feb-25		 $50,000
$20,000
EVRIDIKI G(*) Feeder 34,677 2,556 2001 TC until Feb-25 $40,000
EM CORFU(*) Feeder 34,654 2,556 2001 TC until Feb-25 $40,000
DIAMANTIS P(*) Feeder 30,360 2,008 1998 TC until Oct-24 $27,000
EM SPETSES(*) Feeder 23,224 1,740 2007 TC until Jul-24 $29,500
JONATHAN P(*) Feeder 23,357 1,740 2006 TC until Sep-24 $26,662(**)
EM HYDRA(*) Feeder 23,351 1,740 2005 TC until May-24 $15,000
JOANNA(*) Feeder 22,301 1,732 1999 TC until May-24 $10,250
AEGEAN EXPRESS(*) Feeder 18,581 1,439 1997 TC until Jan-24 $7,000

Total Container Carriers on the Water

 19 740,512 58,861      

Vessels under construction Type Dwt TEU To be delivered Employment TCE Rate ($/day)
TENDER SOUL (H4236) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Feb- 2024 TC until Oct-24 $17,000
LEONIDAS Z (H4237) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q2 2024    
MONICA (H4248) Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024    
STEPHANIA K (H4249) Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024    
PEPI STAR (H4250) Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024    
DEAR PANEL (H4251) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2024    
SYMEON P (H4252) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2024    
Total under construction 7 215,734 16,600      

Notes:
(*) TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date; all dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).

(**) Rate is net of commissions (which are typically 5-6.25%).

About Euroseas Ltd.
Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.

Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

The Company has a fleet of 19 vessels, including 12 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 19 containerships have a cargo capacity of 58,861 teu. After the delivery of seven feeder containership newbuildings in 2024, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 26 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 75,461 teu.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company’s growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Visit our website www.euroseas.gr

Company Contact Investor Relations / Financial Media
Tasos Aslidis
Chief Financial Officer
Euroseas Ltd.
11 Canterbury Lane,
Watchung, NJ 07069
Tel. (908) 301-9091
E-mail: aha@euroseas.gr		 Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: euroseas@capitallink.com

