CBMJ Launches Patriot.TV Streaming Exclusive Content for Conservative Audiences
Press Releases

CBMJ Launches Patriot.TV Streaming Exclusive Content for Conservative Audiences

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – CBMJ Inc. Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (CBMJ) today is pleased to announce the launch of Patriot.TV.

As part of the recently acquired assets from LTV Streaming, CBMJ has acquired the platform Patriot.TV, a subscription based streaming service geared toward Conservative and Christian content.  Patriot.TV offers a diverse range of programming which can be enjoyed by the entire family.

Patriot.TV will be presenting daily content from the CBMJ library. As an example, all the shows previously streamed on Liftable.TV have already been transitioned to Patriot.TV.

AMPNEWS.US and American Media Periscope shows will also join the platform and become available between now and February 1st. 

"This rebranding of Patriot.TV will enhance our growth. We are excited to bring to our members and partners a growing audience. Our dedication to providing a diverse range of content remains unchanged," stated Floyd Brown, founder of Liftable.TV and a Director of CBMJ.  

"We are delighted at the opportunities to bring new influencers, streamers and podcasters to our platform and with the enhancements this will allow our new partners to share in the growth of the company with additional viewers and enhanced monetization opportunities. In conjunction, we are also excited to unveil a refreshed brand identity that reflects the essence of Patriot.TV, an enhanced site app which will be offering new features and programming," stated CEO Mark Schaftlein. 

CBMJ is rolling up assets in the alternative media space, building an entirely different media company focusing on the desires and needs of neglected customers and influencers.  By giving these customers content they desire to consume, CBMJ is emerging as a media powerhouse, building distribution that reaches more customers faster, and for less money.

CBMJ also recently completed the purchase of well-known American Media Periscope (AMP News) on September 26, 2023. AMP News is devoted to serving our audience with the most conscientious, straightforward information available regarding every genre as significant. Political, financial, education, and medical are dissected and delivered to our viewers to help them think limitlessly, and to arrive at their own conclusions.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web-based Patriot Company.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com . These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially.

Mark Schaftlein
877-704-6773

