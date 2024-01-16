tiprankstipranks
CareCloud Takes Center Stage at The Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2024
Press Releases

CareCloud Takes Center Stage at The Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2024

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in health care technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its participation in The Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, set to take place Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event, renowned for bringing together global healthcare influencers, professionals, and exhibitors, will serve as a platform for CareCloud to showcase its cutting-edge solutions.

With a permanent presence in Dubai, near the innovation hub of Dubai Internet City, CareCloud has been making significant strides in business development and global expansion. The company has been working diligently to ensure compliance with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Health Data law, storing health data within the country, and integrating its system with the national database, akin to a health information exchange.

CareCloud will be exhibiting at Booth P. E29 in the World Trade Centre Dubai, with a dedicated speaker session at 2:30 p.m. Arabian Standard Time (6:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) on Tuesday, Jan. 30. The session will focus on the importance of wellness and digital health and will feature speakers Ali Shaukat, CareCloud’s managing director of offshore operations, and Dwight Garvin, executive vice president and chief operating officer of CareCloud’s medSR division.

The spotlight of CareCloud’s participation at Arab Health will be its digital health suite, CareCloud Wellness, designed to help service providers navigate the complexities of chronic care management. The suite includes innovative chronic care management solutions, remote patient monitoring and telehealth.

"CareCloud is thrilled to participate in the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, showcasing our innovative digital health solutions,” said Shaukat. “The UAE’s dynamic healthcare landscape, characterized by a tech-savvy population and robust government support, aligns perfectly with our commitment to revolutionizing healthcare. As the UAE leads the Middle East’s digital health revolution, CareCloud is eager to contribute to the discourse on telemedicine, electronic health records, AI-powered healthcare, mHealth apps, and government initiatives. Our commitment to patient-centric care is reflected in our services, emphasizing care coordination, individualized plans, remote monitoring, and patient education. CareCloud is dedicated to contributing to the thriving chronic care management landscape in the UAE, ensuring personalized and accessible healthcare for all. "

CareCloud invites Arab Health attendees to visit Booth P. E29 for live demonstrations, in-depth discussions, and to explore the future of healthcare management.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.carecloud.com/chronic-care-management.

About CareCloud
CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedInTwitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Investor Contact:
Bill Korn
ir@carecloud.com

Media Inquiries:
Kasey Cabello
Communications Manager
kcabello@carecloud.com

