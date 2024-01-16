tiprankstipranks
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES TAX REPORTING INFORMATION FOR 2023 DISTRIBUTIONS
Press Releases

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES TAX REPORTING INFORMATION FOR 2023 DISTRIBUTIONS

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced today the tax reporting information for the 2023 distributions on its common stock.  The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

COMMON SHARES (NYSE: BRX); CUSIP # 11120U105

Ex-Dividend

Date

Record

Date

Payable

Date

Total

Distribution

Per Share

Total

Ordinary

Dividends

Total Capital

Gain

Distributions

Unrecaptured

Sec.1250 Gain (1)

Return of

Capital

Section 199A

Dividends

1/03/23

1/04/23

1/17/23

$0.2600

$0.2600

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.2600

4/03/23

4/04/23

4/17/23

$0.2600

$0.2600

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.2600

7/03/23

7/05/23

7/17/23

$0.2600

$0.2600

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.2600

10/02/23

10/03/23

10/16/23

$0.2600

$0.2600

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.2600


Totals

$1.0400

$1.0400

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

$1.0400

(1) Represents additional characterization of amounts included in Total Capital Gain Distributions.

CONNECT WITH BRIXMOR

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas.  The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor’s vision “to be the center of the communities we serve” and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.  Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the “Investors” page of its website at https://www.brixmor.com. The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.

SAFE HARBOR LANGUAGE

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in this report, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. These factors include (1) changes in national, regional, and local economies, due to global events such as international military conflicts, international trade disputes, a foreign debt crisis, foreign currency volatility, or due to domestic issues, such as government policies and regulations, tariffs, energy prices, market dynamics, general economic contractions, rising interest rates, inflation, unemployment, or limited growth in consumer income or spending; (2) local real estate market conditions, including an oversupply of space in, or a reduction in demand for, properties similar to those in our Portfolio (defined hereafter); (3) competition from other available properties and e-commerce; (4) disruption and/or consolidation in the retail sector, the financial stability of our tenants, and the overall financial condition of large retailing companies, including their ability to pay rent and/or expense reimbursements that are due to us; (5) in the case of percentage rents, the sales volumes of our tenants; (6) increases in property operating expenses, including common area expenses, utilities, insurance, and real estate taxes, which are relatively inflexible and generally do not decrease if revenue or occupancy decrease; (7) increases in the costs to repair, renovate, and re-lease space; (8) earthquakes, wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes, damage from rising sea levels due to climate change, other natural disasters, epidemics and/or pandemics, civil unrest, terrorist acts, or acts of war, any of which may result in uninsured or underinsured losses; and (9) changes in laws and governmental regulations, including those governing usage, zoning, the environment, and taxes. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this report and in our other periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except to the extent otherwise required by law.

Brixmor Property Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Brixmor Property Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brixmor-property-group-announces-tax-reporting-information-for-2023-distributions-302036235.html

SOURCE Brixmor Property Group Inc.

