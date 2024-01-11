tiprankstipranks
Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley Recognized as Business Intelligence Group’s Global Sustainability Hero of the Year
Press Releases

Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley Recognized as Business Intelligence Group’s Global Sustainability Hero of the Year

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced that Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global, has received the Global Sustainability Hero award from the Business Intelligence Group in the 2023 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

Beam Global is dedicated to rapidly scaling renewably energized EV charging infrastructure to meet the growing demand brought on by widespread EV adoption. The EV ARC™ sustainable charging infrastructure solution challenges the status quo by enabling EVs to run purely on sunshine and charge without relying on fossil-fueled electric grids that are increasingly stressed and struggling to keep up with electricity demand.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for the critical role Beam Global plays in accelerating the transition to clean mobility fueled by sustainable EV charging,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “The Beam Team has grown the footprint of 100% renewably powered, off-grid EV charging nationwide with record triple digit percentage year over year growth in EV ARC system deployments in 2023. We remain committed to our mission to bring clean mobility to all.”

“We are proud to reward and recognize Desmond Wheatley and Beam Global for their sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!”

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contact:
Skyya PR
+1 651-335-0585
Press@BeamForAll.com

Investor Relations:
Core IR
+1 516-222-2560
IR@BeamForAll.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80b710ab-0936-431f-9ec8-80d3962544f9

