Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Provides Business Update

Pre-Announces Full Year 2023 Revenues of $238 million; $84 million in Q4

Supplemental supply for Energy Industrial products initiated in Q4

Potential to Deliver Over 47% YoY revenue growth in 2024

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced preliminary full year 2023 revenue results, a preliminary 2024 revenue outlook, and the initial shipments through its supplemental aerogel supply for its Energy Industrial business.

Preliminary Full Year 2023 Revenues Results and 2024 Baseline Revenue Outlook

Fourth Quarter Revenues:

Company revenues of $84 million , up 38% quarter-over-quarter

, up 38% quarter-over-quarter PyroThin thermal barrier revenues of $53 million , up 61% quarter-over-quarter

, up 61% quarter-over-quarter Energy Industrial revenues of $31 million , up 11% quarter-over-quarter

, up 11% quarter-over-quarter Revenue run rate enabled positive adjusted EBITDA, but anticipating continued net loss

Full Year 2023 Revenues:

Company revenues of $238 million , up 32% year-over-year

, up 32% year-over-year PyroThin thermal barrier revenues of $110 million , up 98% year-over-year

, up 98% year-over-year Energy Industrial revenues of $128 million , up 3% year-over-year despite capacity constraints

, up 3% year-over-year despite capacity constraints 1.96X 2021’s revenues, effectively meeting a target set in early 2021 to double revenues by 2023

Current 2024 Baseline Revenue Outlook:

Expecting revenues of $350 million with upside potential as EV production accelerates

with upside potential as EV production accelerates Resulting in potential for over 47% year-over-year revenue growth

Initial Shipments from Supplemental Supply

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company successfully delivered Energy Industrial products to customers through its supplemental supply.

“The successful launch of our supplemental supply provides critical capacity that we believe will enable our Energy Industrial business to live up to its full demand potential,” commented Don Young, Aspen’s President and CEO.

“We are proud of the results that the team delivered in 2023 by effectively doubling our revenues in two years, a goal that we’ve been striving for since early 2021,” continued Mr. Young. “Our profitability profile is also vastly improved as we focus on driving to our gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin targets of 35% and 25%, respectively.”

Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer added, “There’s potential for further growth beyond our current 2024 expectations. However, we remain cautious given the challenges that our customers face with launching and scaling new EV nameplates.”

“We believe our best hedge to this uncertainty is continuing to optimize our cost structure, maximize the potential of our Energy Industrial business, broaden our EV customer base, right-time capital expenditures, and identify further operating efficiencies,” continued Mr. Rodriguez. “We believe our December 2023 registered direct financing of $75 million positions us to capture additional demand upside and fully funds our near-term objectives as we turn EBITDA positive. It is also enabling potential long-term reductions in our cost of capital.”

Aspen’s preliminary 2023 results are based solely on information currently available to management and are unaudited. This financial information does not represent a comprehensive statement of Aspen’s financial results for the fourth quarter or full year 2023 and remains subject to the completion of Aspen’s financial closing procedures and internal reviews. As a result, Aspen’s actual results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 may vary materially from these preliminary estimates.

Aspen expects to release actual financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, February 12, 2023, following the market close.

With respect to the 2024 baseline revenue outlook, Aspen may experience other events in 2024, including those related to the planned capacity expansion, supply chain disruptions or further cost inflation, that could cause actual results to vary materially from this baseline revenue outlook. See Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements below.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company’s aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen’s PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle (“EV”) market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company’s carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. Aspen’s Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The Company’s Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world’s largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen’s strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities.

