Applied UV Inc. Announces Launch of Patented Fighter Flex LED Solution Opening Significant Revenue Opportunity

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Applied UV Inc. Announces Launch of Patented Fighter Flex LED Solution Opening Significant Revenue Opportunity
Press Releases

Applied UV Inc. Announces Launch of Patented Fighter Flex LED Solution Opening Significant Revenue Opportunity

DENVER, CO, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a leader in smart building technology solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Fighter Flex LED solution at the upcoming AHR Expo on January 22nd. This disruptive technology is set to redefine energy efficiency in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems across the industry. Applied UV Inc. is finalizing distribution agreements with several major international smart building technology brands. The Fighter Flex LED technology was selected by the GSA and DOE for the GSA Green Proving Ground Program.

Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV, stated, ‘We are delighted about the immense potential with this opportunity.”  Munn remarked, “Given the disruptive technology in our patented Fighter Flex LED products, we are confident in our ability to capture a significant share of this market. We believe this market holds an annual sales opportunity in the hundreds of millions of dollars."

Efficiency Gains from UV and Next Gen LED

In the United States, office spaces typically require between 50,000 to 75,000 BTUs per year per square foot for heating, influenced by factors such as building age, insulation quality, and local climate. For a standard office building in a moderate climate, air conditioning costs alone can reach approximately $2-$3 per square foot annually.

Utilizing our patented UVC LED system to maintain the efficiency of HVAC coils has proven to reduce energy consumption by 5-15%. For an owner of a 100,000 square foot office space, the integration of UVC technology could equate to approximately $45,000 in energy savings in the first year alone.

The LED Revolution in HVAC Systems

Applied UV Inc.’s patented UVC LED fixtures offer a refined alternative to traditional mercury vapor UVC bulbs. Our state-of-the-art fixtures deliver targeted UVC illumination, avoiding wastage on non-essential surfaces, and provide precise dosing control. The switch to UVC LED fixtures from mercury vapor tubes (a 100-year-old technology) can result in an additional 100% increase in energy savings within the UV system, leading to on average an additional $10,000 in annual savings for a 100,000 square foot property.

Sustainability Meets Innovation

The Fighter Flex LED solution boasts durable, low-maintenance, and mercury-free emitters, marking a significant advancement in UVC LED technology. Applied UV Inc.’s commitment to innovation has been recognized with a major federal agency initiating a full trial of their patent-pending UVC LED design, signifying a transformative step in UV application for coil cleaning within building HVAC systems.

About Applied UV Inc.

Applied UV Inc. is dedicated to the development and acquisition of technology that addresses infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and residential markets. The four divisions under Applied UV Inc. – Sterilumen, Munnworks, LED Supply Co., and PURO – each contribute to the overarching mission of ensuring safer environments through cutting-edge technology.

Join us at the AHR Expo, Booth N1853, to witness the unveiling of the Fighter Flex LED solution, a testament to Applied UV Inc.’s leadership in energy-efficient and sustainable UV solutions.

Contact:
Brian Stern
BStern@purolighting.com

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >