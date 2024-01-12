Applied UV Inc. Announces Launch of Patented Fighter Flex LED Solution Opening Significant Revenue Opportunity

DENVER, CO, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a leader in smart building technology solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Fighter Flex LED solution at the upcoming AHR Expo on January 22nd. This disruptive technology is set to redefine energy efficiency in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems across the industry. Applied UV Inc. is finalizing distribution agreements with several major international smart building technology brands. The Fighter Flex LED technology was selected by the GSA and DOE for the GSA Green Proving Ground Program.

Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV, stated, ‘We are delighted about the immense potential with this opportunity.” Munn remarked, “Given the disruptive technology in our patented Fighter Flex LED products, we are confident in our ability to capture a significant share of this market. We believe this market holds an annual sales opportunity in the hundreds of millions of dollars."

Efficiency Gains from UV and Next Gen LED

In the United States, office spaces typically require between 50,000 to 75,000 BTUs per year per square foot for heating, influenced by factors such as building age, insulation quality, and local climate. For a standard office building in a moderate climate, air conditioning costs alone can reach approximately $2-$3 per square foot annually.

Utilizing our patented UVC LED system to maintain the efficiency of HVAC coils has proven to reduce energy consumption by 5-15%. For an owner of a 100,000 square foot office space, the integration of UVC technology could equate to approximately $45,000 in energy savings in the first year alone.

The LED Revolution in HVAC Systems

Applied UV Inc.’s patented UVC LED fixtures offer a refined alternative to traditional mercury vapor UVC bulbs. Our state-of-the-art fixtures deliver targeted UVC illumination, avoiding wastage on non-essential surfaces, and provide precise dosing control. The switch to UVC LED fixtures from mercury vapor tubes (a 100-year-old technology) can result in an additional 100% increase in energy savings within the UV system, leading to on average an additional $10,000 in annual savings for a 100,000 square foot property.

Sustainability Meets Innovation

The Fighter Flex LED solution boasts durable, low-maintenance, and mercury-free emitters, marking a significant advancement in UVC LED technology. Applied UV Inc.’s commitment to innovation has been recognized with a major federal agency initiating a full trial of their patent-pending UVC LED design, signifying a transformative step in UV application for coil cleaning within building HVAC systems.

About Applied UV Inc.

Applied UV Inc. is dedicated to the development and acquisition of technology that addresses infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and residential markets. The four divisions under Applied UV Inc. – Sterilumen, Munnworks, LED Supply Co., and PURO – each contribute to the overarching mission of ensuring safer environments through cutting-edge technology.

Join us at the AHR Expo, Booth N1853, to witness the unveiling of the Fighter Flex LED solution, a testament to Applied UV Inc.’s leadership in energy-efficient and sustainable UV solutions.

Contact:

Brian Stern

BStern@purolighting.com