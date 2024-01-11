tiprankstipranks
Amlan International Set To Exhibit Natural Mineral Technology At International Production And Processing Expo (IPPE)
Press Releases

Amlan International Set To Exhibit Natural Mineral Technology At International Production And Processing Expo (IPPE)

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amlan® International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE), from January 30th to February 1st in Atlanta, Georgia. Amlan is set to showcase its commitment to advancing animal health and feed technology through multiple on-site presentations. The Amlan team looks forward to engaging with an international audience of animal production professionals, sharing comprehensive insights into its range of mineral based feed additives with attendees, media, and fellow exhibitors at booth B15005. 

NeutraPath®, natural pathogen control, will be featured in the expo’s New Product Showcase and will be the primary focus of Dr. Aldo Rossi’s seminar, Mitigate Performance Challenges to Drive Profits Naturally. The seminar will focus on Natural Solutions for Gut Health and is being hosted by Poultry World. Amlan believes IPPE is an unparalleled opportunity to engage with industry professionals, share insights, and unveil solutions that address the evolving needs of animal producers. 

“Our team is looking forward to sharing the latest NeutraPath research,” said Dr. Wade Robey, President, Amlan International. “This innovative product has a synergistic formula with multiple modes of action that is shown to provide equivalent performance to industry standard antibiotics. The natural feed additive has been proven to reduce pathogenic bacterial load and colonization, improve performance of pathogen-challenged poultry and livestock, and reduce mortality.” 
Attendees can learn more about the latest in protein and feed technology throughout the IPPE week with Amlan’s sponsored events. 

On Monday, January 29:

  • International Poultry Scientific Forum (IPSF): Dr. Charles Hofacre from Southern Poultry Research will deliver an oral presentation titled "Effect of essential oils, fatty acid, and mineral blend product on a live Salmonella vaccine in a Salmonella Infantis challenge model," Room B312, 1:00 p.m. 
  • IPSF: Dr. San Ching from Amlan International will present a poster on how Calibrin®-Z decreases effects of Aflatoxins, Fumonisins, and T-2 toxin in broilers, B311-B315, 4:00-6:00 p.m. 

Tuesday, January 30:

  • TECHTalk: Dr. Brett Lumpkins from Southern Poultry Research will present, "Feed Additive Alternatives for Coccidiosis and Necrotic Enteritis Control,." B Hall, Booth B48027, 11:30.a.m. 
  • Poultry World Seminar: Dr. Aldo Ross from Amlan International, will present, “Mitigate Performance Challenges to Drive Profits Naturally” at Poultry World’s Natural Solutions for Gut Health seminar, Room B407, 12:00-1:30 p.m. Register at poultryworld.com 

“Presentations at this scale provide an invaluable platform for us to address and learn about industry-specific technical challenges,” says Dr. Aldo Rossi, Vice President, Innovation and Technical Service, Amlan International. “We take pride in our safe, effective, and consistent mineral feed additives for poultry and livestock. Our goal is to help our partners efficiently elevate the standard of producing animal protein and we are excited about sharing these innovative solutions with global producers.” 

“Amlan remains dedicated to fostering industry collaboration,” says Reagan Culbertson, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, B2B. “We invite all attendees, media, and fellow exhibitors to visit booth B15005 to learn more about our diverse range of products.” 

For more information on Amlan International, please visit: www.amlan.com 

Company Information: 
Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Leveraging over 80 years of expertise in mineral science, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, doing business as "Amlan International," is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives worldwide. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims, and may differ based on government requirements. 

410 North Michigan Avenue | Suite 400 | Chicago, Illinois 60611 | United States of America

+1 312 321 1515 | info@amlan.com | www.amlan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e23194f1-5590-483a-a5a8-583eb084c2a1

