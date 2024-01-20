Precision BioSciences Stockholders Approve Reverse Split

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

At a special meeting on January 18, 2024, the Company’s stockholders voted on two proposals detailed in the previously filed Definitive Proxy Statement. Proposal 1, which was to approve amendments for a reverse stock split at a ratio determined by the Board, received majority approval with 71,771,593 votes in favor. Proposal 2, concerning the adjournment of the meeting to solicit more proxies if needed, also passed with 75,291,080 supporting votes. However, the adjournment was not required since the first proposal was already approved.

