Plug Power Slumps After Winning Week

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Plug Power Slumps After Winning Week

It had been a great week for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) up until the last few hours of said week. It made some huge strides, and it won hefty gains in its share price. But with the last bits of Friday afternoon trading, Plug Power was down a bit, and even some more good news couldn’t help stop the flow of investment out of Plug Power.

Plug Power kicked off Friday’s premarket trading up 7.1% at one point, but by the afternoon, it not only lost all those gains, but it started tracking lower as well. An upgrade at Northland Securities, via analyst Abhishek Sinha, noted that Plug Power was well on its way to producing regular cash flow, and that further positive momentum was in sight as Plug Power racked up new and exciting deals.

That was pretty good by itself, and built nicely on an earlier announcement that Plug Power managed to net its biggest order yet in Europe for 100 megawatts of proton exchange membrane electrolyzers. While the company that placed the order went unnamed, the sheer size of the order was impressive enough to give Plug Power extra room to run yesterday. Plug Power already plans to start construction on the system at its gigafactory in Rochester, New York. In light of all that, the simplest explanation behind Plug Power’s losses today might simply be profit-taking.

Analysts, meanwhile, see quite a bit more room for gain ahead. With 12 Buy ratings and six Hold, Plug Power is considered a Moderate Buy. Further, Plug Power stock offers investors a 45.29% potential upside thanks to its average price target of $17.58.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Stock (NASDAQ:PLUG): It’s Been a Busy Week
Market NewsPlug Power Stock (NASDAQ:PLUG): It’s Been a Busy Week
10h ago
PLUG
Plug secures 100 MW electrolyzer deal for green hydrogen project in Europe
PLUG
Plug Secures 100 MW Electrolyzer Deal for Green Hydrogen Project in Europe
PLUG
More PLUG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Stock (NASDAQ:PLUG): It’s Been a Busy Week
Market NewsPlug Power Stock (NASDAQ:PLUG): It’s Been a Busy Week
10h ago
PLUG
Plug secures 100 MW electrolyzer deal for green hydrogen project in Europe
The FlyPlug secures 100 MW electrolyzer deal for green hydrogen project in Europe
1d ago
PLUG
Plug Secures 100 MW Electrolyzer Deal for Green Hydrogen Project in Europe
Press ReleasesPlug Secures 100 MW Electrolyzer Deal for Green Hydrogen Project in Europe
1d ago
PLUG
More PLUG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >