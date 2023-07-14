Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG): It’s Been a Busy Week

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG): It’s Been a Busy Week

Story Highlights

Within a span of just one week, Plug Power revealed two orders to provide proton exchange membrane electrolyzers. This latest order involves the delivery of 100 megawatts (MW) of electrolyzers to be deployed in Europe.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock surged about 7.5% on Thursday which can be attributed to the series of orders it has secured this week. The company disclosed the latest order to supply 100 megawatts (MW) of proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers for an oil refining project in Europe. The strong order flow highlights the rising demand for PLUG’s hydrogen fuel cell technology.

The electrolyzers will be powered exclusively by renewable energy sources. Also, they are expected to produce 43 tons of green hydrogen per day, contributing to the advancement of decarbonization efforts in the region.

According to the terms of the agreement, Plug Power’s supplied electrolyzers are slated for delivery and installation in 2024. Once operational, these electrolyzers are anticipated to eliminate about 516 tons of carbon dioxide emissions every day.

Additionally, the manufacturing of the PEM stacks for this order will be undertaken at PLUG’s gigafactory located in Rochester, New York. This state-of-the-art facility currently possesses a manufacturing capacity of 100 MW per month for electrolyzer stacks.

Busy Week for PLUG

It is noteworthy that Plug Power secured two orders within a week’s time. On Tuesday, the company revealed it will supply two 5 MW PEM electrolyzer systems for green hydrogen projects in Tasmania, Australia.

These electrolyzer systems will be installed at production facilities located in Brighton near Hobart and Western Junction near Launceston. Together, they are projected to produce a total of 4,200 kilograms per day of hydrogen.

Is PLUG a Good Stock to Buy Today?

Plug Power’s electrolyzer technology reinforces its position as a key player in the hydrogen industry. The consecutive orders underscore the success and recognition Plug Power has garnered in the market. It also helps solidify its presence and growth trajectory on a global scale.

Currently, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on PLUG stock. This is based on 11 Buy and seven Hold recommendations. The average price target of $16.98 implies 37.39% upside potential from the current level. The stock is up about 2% so far in 2023.

As per TipRanks data, the most accurate and profitable analyst for JD.com is Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch. Copying the analyst’s trades on this stock and holding each position for one year could result in 63% of your transactions generating a profit, with an impressive average return of 147.44% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on PLUG

Plug Secures 100 MW Electrolyzer Deal for Green Hydrogen Project in Europe
Press ReleasesPlug Secures 100 MW Electrolyzer Deal for Green Hydrogen Project in Europe
19h ago
PLUG
PLUG Gains after Supply of Hydrogen Electrolyzers Deal
PLUG
Plug Power call volume above normal and directionally bullish
PLUG
More PLUG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PLUG

Plug Secures 100 MW Electrolyzer Deal for Green Hydrogen Project in Europe
Press ReleasesPlug Secures 100 MW Electrolyzer Deal for Green Hydrogen Project in Europe
19h ago
PLUG
PLUG Gains after Supply of Hydrogen Electrolyzers Deal
Market NewsPLUG Gains after Supply of Hydrogen Electrolyzers Deal
2d ago
PLUG
Plug Power call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyPlug Power call volume above normal and directionally bullish
2d ago
PLUG
More PLUG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >