PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Plunges After Disastrous Earnings Report

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Plunges After Disastrous Earnings Report
Market News

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Plunges After Disastrous Earnings Report

Story Highlights

PLBY Group plummets after posting losses far greater than analysts expected.

Given apparel and accessories maker PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is perhaps most famous for the magazine of the same name—which can be assembled by adding a few vowels—you’d think it would be a sterling example of a recession-proof industry. That wasn’t the case, however, as PLBY Group found itself down over 5% in Thursday afternoon’s trading, thanks largely to its earnings report. Worse, that represents a major rally from its deepest losses that day.

Easily, the worst part of the earnings report that emerged was the actual earnings, which came in at a loss of $1.79 per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of just $0.16 per share, which means the actual loss was about 11 times greater than what analysts looked for. Revenue didn’t fare much better, coming in at $35.1 million against analyst expectations calling for $48.86 million. Worse, the $35.1 million figure represented a drop of 27% against the second quarter of 2022.

So, what happened? How do you produce a loss more than 10 times what analysts expect? Several factors hit PLBY Group hard here; a wind-down from playboy.com e-commerce operations, as well as some Chinese joint ventures, hit earnings hard. Ongoing moves toward what it describes as a “capital-light model” are still working, as well as its ongoing efforts to augment its “creator platform” are still in progress, though not exactly contributing a lot to the bottom line as yet. But with over 2.6 million registered users on its creator platform—up from 1.9 million at the end of the last quarter—there may be a future in it after all.

A look at the last five days in trading for PLBY Group shows that the trouble didn’t start today and it likely won’t end today either. Shares were already on a downward slope until the earnings report hit and triggered a near-vertical drop. A rally followed, which helped, but it’s still not back to where PLBY Group stock was trading at even yesterday.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on PLBY

PLBY Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesPLBY Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
24h ago
PLBY
PLBY Group to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
PLBY
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
ACB
FSR
More PLBY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PLBY

PLBY Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesPLBY Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
24h ago
PLBY
PLBY Group to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesPLBY Group to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
7d ago
PLBY
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
2M ago
ACB
FSR
More PLBY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >