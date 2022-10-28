Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Surges on Q3 Beat

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Surges on Q3 Beat

Story Highlights

Pinterest reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers for the third quarter. What’s more, the company was able to retain its monthly active users instead of the decline reported in Q2.

Social media company Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) surprised shareholders with decent third-quarter earnings and revenue beat. Notably, the company reported stable year-over-year global monthly active users (MAUs) when most of the other players are struggling to retain them. The news pushed PINS stock higher by over 15% in the after-hours trading session on October 27.

Q3 Results in Detail

Pinterest reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share, beating analyst estimates by 5 cents per share. However, the figure came in lower than the prior-year quarter’s adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share.

Similarly, revenue rose 8% year-over-year to $684.55 million and beat the consensus by $18.37 million.

Interestingly, global MAUs stood at 445 million, which also grew marginally compared to the Q2FY22 figure of 433 million. Meanwhile, Pinterest’s global average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 11% to $1.56.

Q4FY22 Outlook

Based on the current business momentum, Pinterest expects Q4 revenue to grow in the mid-single digits year-over-year. Also, the fourth quarter’s non-GAAP operating expenses are projected to grow in the low double digits compared to Q3FY22.

Pinterest CEO Bill Ready commented, “Despite the challenging macro environment, we are delivering performance and a distinct value proposition to advertisers, reaching users across the full funnel. Through clear focus on increasing engagement that delights our users, we are deepening our monetization per user, and building personalized and relevant experiences that go from inspiration and intent to action.”

Is Pinterest a Good Stock to Invest In?

Amid the dwindling outlook for social media companies, Wall Street analysts remain split on Pinterest stock’s trajectory. On TipRanks, PINS stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys and 11 Holds. The average Pinterest price target of $26.94 implies 23.1% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 39.9% so far this year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >