tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Pilbara Minerals’ (ASX:PLS) CFO steps down, sending shares up

Story Highlights

Pilbara Minerals shares have continued to soar, hitting a new record following a leadership shakeup amongst it top ranks, as the miner seeks to capitalise on the growing lithium market.

Pilbara Minerals’ (ASX:PLS) stock soared following a leadership shakeup at the Australian lithium producer. Shares rose more than 10% today to hit a record high of AU$5.61.

The company announced today that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Brian Lynn has stepped down, with a global hunt for a new finance executive underway.

Lynn’s exit presents Pilbara with another opportunity to reshape its executive team as it works to expand its operations. The lithium producer recently appointed Vince De Carolis as its chief operating officer.

Strong demand for lithium has boosted the mineral’s price, driving business gains for producers like Pilbara. The company plans to nearly double production at its lithium project in Western Australia, to take advantage of the strong demand and favourable prices.

Pilbara share price forecast

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Pilbara stock is a Strong Buy based on two Buys, four Holds, and two Sells. Pilbara shares have more than doubled their price over the past three months. The rapid rise has helped the stock exceeded analysts’ average price forecast of AU$3.93, and and as such now implies nearly 30% downside.

Pilbara scores an eight out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has potential to outperform market expectations.

Closing thoughts

The lithium sector has seen significant growth this year. The leadership shakeup at Pilbara Minerals seems to have been welcomed by traders, who are betting the market opportunities translate into investor returns.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday October 5: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 4: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday October 3: What You Need to Know
Brazil Approves Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Buyout of Activision
ATVI
MSFT
Why did Magellan Financial (ASX:MFG) shares plunge 10% today?
Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
ATCO, Canadian Utilities Expand Renewables Operations Through Accretive Acquisition
Oil Gains as OPEC+ Agrees on Biggest Production Cut Since April 2020
CVX
LNG
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower despite End-of-Day Rally
NDX
SPX
Lumen Stock (NYSE:LUMN) Plunges after Wells Fargo Downgrade
LUMN
Lululemon’s New Platform Brings in Four Brands from Xponential Fitness
LULU
More Market News >