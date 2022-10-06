Pilbara Minerals’ (ASX:PLS) CFO steps down, sending shares up

Pilbara Minerals’ (ASX:PLS) stock soared following a leadership shakeup at the Australian lithium producer. Shares rose more than 10% today to hit a record high of AU$5.61.

The company announced today that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Brian Lynn has stepped down, with a global hunt for a new finance executive underway.

Lynn’s exit presents Pilbara with another opportunity to reshape its executive team as it works to expand its operations. The lithium producer recently appointed Vince De Carolis as its chief operating officer.

Strong demand for lithium has boosted the mineral’s price, driving business gains for producers like Pilbara. The company plans to nearly double production at its lithium project in Western Australia, to take advantage of the strong demand and favourable prices.

Pilbara share price forecast

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Pilbara stock is a Strong Buy based on two Buys, four Holds, and two Sells. Pilbara shares have more than doubled their price over the past three months. The rapid rise has helped the stock exceeded analysts’ average price forecast of AU$3.93, and and as such now implies nearly 30% downside.

Pilbara scores an eight out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has potential to outperform market expectations.

Closing thoughts

The lithium sector has seen significant growth this year. The leadership shakeup at Pilbara Minerals seems to have been welcomed by traders, who are betting the market opportunities translate into investor returns.

