tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Phoenix Group’s solid first half results keep it on track for further growth

Story Highlights

The UK-based insurer, Phoenix Group, is off to a great start in the year 2022.

Insurance and retirement giant Phoenix Group (GB:PHNX) reported its interim results with record performance – as CEO Andy Briggs said the company is ‘ready to look’ for its next takeover deal.

The company reported a solid £950 million of cash generation during the period.

With a huge pile of cash, it rewarded shareholders with an interim dividend of 24.8p per share, a 3% increase over last year.

Shares were trading marginally up by 0.71% on Monday. Even with a lot of volatility in its share prices, the stock has managed to stay in the green with an almost 10% return in the past year.

Earlier this month, Phoenix bought Sun Life UK, the British arm of Sun Life Financial (GB:0VJA) for £248 million in cash.

Chart Description automatically generated with medium confidence

What does the Phoenix group do?

Phoenix Groups deals in a wide range of insurance, pensions, and retirement solutions.

The company’s revenue grew by 28% to £2.69 billion, mainly pushed by its pension deals. It posted an IFRS operating profit of £507 million, which was slightly down from last year’s £527 million. Phoenix Group reported an IFRS statutory loss after tax of £876 million, mainly due to risk hedging to protect its capital and cash.

The company’s strong cash position was boosted by its new business cash generation of £430 million, driven by bulk purchase annuities in its retirement segment.

The company has maintained its solvency II surplus of £4.7 billion and its solvency ratio increased by 6 points to 186%. This gives the company enough scope to invest in organic as well as inorganic growth.

Is Phoenix Group Holdings a good investment?

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Phoenix Group stock is a Moderate Buy. That’s based on six ratings from the analysts, which include three buy, and three hold recommendations.

The average price target is 723p, which is 5.8% up from the current price level. The analyst price targets range from a low of 618p per share to a high of 825p per share.

Conclusion

The company has already hit many financial milestones with its first-half results. It is expected to deliver its cash at the higher end of the target range of £1.3 billion to £1.4 billion.

The Phoenix Group is optimistic about the rest of the year, as it will continue to gain from retirement markets, pensions and savings, and more acquisitions down the line.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Here’s What to Expect Ahead of Home Depot’s Q2 Results
HD
Nexstar Stock Slips After CW Network Deal Announcement
WBD
NXST
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 15: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
ironSource Stock Up 14% after AppLovin News – Here’s Why
U
IS
Li Auto Stock Falling on Disappointing Q2 Revenues; Nio Stock Falling in Turn
LI
NIO
George Soros on a Buying Spree for these Tech Stocks: Tesla, Ford
F
TSLA
Bourne Leisure family that owned Butlin’s offers £300m to Blackstone
BX
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
ME
ZI
More Market News >