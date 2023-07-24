Philips Slides as Uncertainties Remain but Lifts Outlook

Dutch conglomerate Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) focused on health technology slid in pre-market trading at the time of writing on Monday after the company announced sales of €4.5 billion in the second quarter, up by 7% year-over-year with comparable sales increasing by 9%.

The company announced adjusted earnings of €0.28 per share in Q2, twice its adjusted earnings of €0.14 per share in the same period last year. Philips’ order book grew by 3% year-over-year but comparable order intake fell 8% (or approximately 4% excluding Russia).

Philips raised its outlook for FY23 and stated in its press release that it now expects “to deliver mid-single-digit comparable sales growth and an Adjusted EBITA margin at the upper end of the high-single-digit range for the full year 2023, while uncertainties remain.”

Year-to-date, PHG stock has soared by more than 50%.