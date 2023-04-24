Philips Jumps as Q1 Earnings Rise; Makes Provision for Recall

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Philips Jumps as Q1 Earnings Rise; Makes Provision for Recall

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) soared in pre-market trading on Monday after the Dutch conglomerate announced an adjusted income of €0.22 per share in the first quarter versus €0.15 in the same period last year. Comparable sales increased by 6% in the first quarter while PHG generated group sales of €4.2 billion, up by 6.4% year-over-year.

The company stated that it has made a €575 million provision in Q1 related to “the anticipated resolution of the economic loss class action, an important step in addressing the litigation related to the recall” of its respiratory devices.

Philips’ order book remains strong and is 10% higher year-over-year.

PHG stock has risen by more than 20% year-to-date.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PHG

Philips delivers solid operational performance as supply chain improves and actions to enhance execution start to take effect
Press ReleasesPhilips delivers solid operational performance as supply chain improves and actions to enhance execution start to take effect
6h ago
PHG
PHG Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
PHG
Philips and MIT IMES develop enhanced critical care data set to give researchers and educators access to advance clinical understanding and AI in healthcare
PHG
More PHG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PHG

Philips delivers solid operational performance as supply chain improves and actions to enhance execution start to take effect
Press ReleasesPhilips delivers solid operational performance as supply chain improves and actions to enhance execution start to take effect
6h ago
PHG
PHG Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsPHG Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
2d ago
PHG
Philips and MIT IMES develop enhanced critical care data set to give researchers and educators access to advance clinical understanding and AI in healthcare
Press ReleasesPhilips and MIT IMES develop enhanced critical care data set to give researchers and educators access to advance clinical understanding and AI in healthcare
6d ago
PHG
More PHG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >