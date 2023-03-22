Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Will Not Slash Prices for Xtandi

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Will Not Slash Prices for Xtandi

Story Highlights

The government has ruled out the possibility of slashing prices for Pfizer and Astellas’ Xtandi. The drug is deemed to be reasonably priced due to its widespread availability.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has decided to refrain from using its “march-in” authority to force drug makers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Astellas Pharma to lower their cancer drug prices. Pfizer and Japan-based Astellas have jointly manufactured a prostrate drug called Xtandi. The annual wholesale cost per patient for Xtandi is between $160,000 and $180,000 in the U.S.

A “march-in” authority was established under the Bayh-Dole Act of 1980. A march-in authority is used to ensure that drugs made with federal funds to carry out research and development are available to the masses at reasonable prices.

Xtandi attracted a petition from the Union for Affordable Cancer Treatment back in 2016. The Union called for the government to reduce the price of Xtandi to make it more affordable to the common man.

However, NIH’s research found that the treatment for prostate cancer was widely available. Their response to the petition stated that “NIH does not believe that use of the march-in authority would be an effective means of lowering the price of the drug.” Last week, Astellas and Pfizer announced positive topline results from their Phase 3 EMBARK trial of Xtandi.

How High is PFE Stock Expected to Go?

On TipRanks, the average Pfizer price target of $48.54 implies the stock can grow by 19.4% from current levels. The pharmaceutical company has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys, and ten Hold ratings. Year to date, PFE stock has lost 19.9%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PFE

Seagen price target raised to $229 from $152 at Truist
The FlySeagen price target raised to $229 from $152 at Truist
2d ago
PFE
SGEN
Pfizer Stock (NYSE:PFE): Exceptional Value Near 52-Week Lows
PFE
Pfizer price target lowered to $44 from $50 at Wells Fargo
PFE
More PFE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PFE

Seagen price target raised to $229 from $152 at Truist
The FlySeagen price target raised to $229 from $152 at Truist
2d ago
PFE
SGEN
Pfizer Stock (NYSE:PFE): Exceptional Value Near 52-Week Lows
Stock Analysis & IdeasPfizer Stock (NYSE:PFE): Exceptional Value Near 52-Week Lows
4d ago
PFE
Pfizer price target lowered to $44 from $50 at Wells Fargo
The FlyPfizer price target lowered to $44 from $50 at Wells Fargo
5d ago
PFE
More PFE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >