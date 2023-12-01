Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Slides As Weight Loss Drug Suffers Setback and Legal Woes Mount

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Slides As Weight Loss Drug Suffers Setback and Legal Woes Mount
Market News

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Slides As Weight Loss Drug Suffers Setback and Legal Woes Mount

Story Highlights

It was a series of bad news for Pfizer on Friday as the pharma giant halted the Phase 3 study of its weight loss drug candidate, danuglipron. The company is also being sued by the state of Texas for misrepresenting the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology giant, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) suffered a setback as it announced that it was halting the further Phase 3 study of its weight loss drug candidate, danuglipron. The company also announced topline data from the Phase 2b clinical trial of danuglipron (PF-06882961), in adults with obesity and without type 2 diabetes.

The study showed that patients dosed with twice daily dose of danuglipron indicated “statistically significant reductions from baseline in body weight for all doses” and the study “met its primary endpoint.”

The company stated that the most common adverse events were mild and gastrointestinal in nature but high discontinuation rates of more than 50% were seen across all doses compared to around 40% with placebo.

Mikael Dolsten, MD., PhD., Chief Scientific Officer & President, Pfizer R&D commented, “We believe an improved once-daily formulation of danuglipron could play an important role in the obesity treatment paradigm, and we will focus our efforts on gathering the data to understand its potential profile.”

As a result, the company is going to focus on a once-a-day formulation of danuglipron with pharmacokinetic data anticipated in the first half of next year.

Pfizer is Getting Sued By Texas

Meanwhile, in another setback for the company, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued Pfizer accusing the company of misrepresenting the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine. Paxton has filed a complaint in a Lubbock County state court and has alleged that Pfizer misled people about its COVID-19 vaccine’s 95% efficacy.

The Attorney General has claimed that Pfizer’s efficacy claim was based on only two months of clinical trial data. Instead, according to Paxton, the vaccine was just 0.85% effective based on “absolute risk reduction.”

The complaint states, “Pfizer intentionally misrepresented the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine and censored persons who threatened to disseminate the truth in order to facilitate fast adoption of the product and expand its commercial opportunity.”

Paxton’s lawsuit seeks to prevent false claims, end the silencing of “truthful speech” about its vaccine, and seeks to impose over $10 million in fines for violating a Texas law about deceptive marketing.

In response, Pfizer has denied any wrongdoing and has stated that its vaccine efficacy claims have been “accurate and science-based.” Last month, Paxton had accused Pfizer of selling low-quality ADHD drugs.

Is Pfizer a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about PFE stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and eight Holds. Even as PFE stock has slid by more than 35% year-to-date, the average PFE price target of $39.91 implies an upside potential of 30.9% at current levels.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Slides As Weight Loss Drug Suffers Setback and Legal Woes Mount
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >