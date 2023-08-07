Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Seeks Greener Pastures to Boost Sales

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Seeks Greener Pastures to Boost Sales

Story Highlights

Pfizer is witnessing a decline in sales of its COVID-19-related vaccines and drugs. The pharma giant is looking for greener pastures to increase its diminishing sales and regain market dominance.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is looking to discover alternative drugs to boost sales. The rise and fall of the COVID-19-related vaccines worked like a short-term fairy tale for the drug maker. Now, however, as the virus diminishes in magnitude and intensity, Pfizer is left with little demand for its COVID shots. The pharma company is betting on the launch of 19 new drugs or their expanded uses in the coming months to reignite its sales growth. PFE stock has lost 29.5% year-to-date.

In its second quarter Fiscal 2023 results, Pfizer reported a 54% fall in revenue compared to the prior year period, mainly from a slump in sales from Paxlovid and Comirnaty. Pfizer expects sales from Comirnaty to contribute roughly $13.5 billion (down 75%), while Paxlovid will bring in another $8 billion (down 58%) in annual revenues this year. Plus, the damage done to Pfizer’s North Carolina manufacturing plant from the recent tornado could also affect its 2023 sales.

The drug maker also faces the threat of declining sales of its other big-selling drugs as its patents are set to expire in the coming years. Pfizer forecasts losing as much as $17 billion in annual sales from these patent expirations.

These Initiatives Could Expand Pfizer’s Sales

To avert the crisis, Pfizer says it is building momentum in sales of other drugs such as Prevnar 20, Zavzpret, and Abrysvo. Similarly, the company is racing ahead with the investigation and studies of drugs for treating hemophilia A or B, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer treatments. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved four new drugs from the company so far this year.

Most importantly, Pfizer is putting in every effort to get the Federal Trade Commission’s approval for its proposed $43 billion acquisition of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). Seagen is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, and commercializes transformative medicines for treating cancer. If all goes well, the acquisition is expected to close by year-end 2023 or early 2024. The company forecasts that Seagen could contribute roughly $10 billion in annual sales by 2030.

What is the Price Target for PFE Stock?

Following the company’s Q2 report, a number of analysts lowered the price target on PFE stock due to the uncertainty around an uptick in sales in the near future. On TipRanks, Pfizer stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and 12 Hold ratings. The average Pfizer price target of $44.50 implies 27.1% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on PFE

GSK sues Pfizer, alleging infringement of RSV vaccine patents
The FlyGSK sues Pfizer, alleging infringement of RSV vaccine patents
5d ago
GSK
PFE
Pfizer price target lowered to $38 from $40 at Jefferies
PFE
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Revenue Falls Off a Cliff after 54% Drop
PFE
More PFE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PFE

GSK sues Pfizer, alleging infringement of RSV vaccine patents
The FlyGSK sues Pfizer, alleging infringement of RSV vaccine patents
5d ago
GSK
PFE
Pfizer price target lowered to $38 from $40 at Jefferies
The FlyPfizer price target lowered to $38 from $40 at Jefferies
5d ago
PFE
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Revenue Falls Off a Cliff after 54% Drop
Market NewsPfizer (NYSE:PFE) Revenue Falls Off a Cliff after 54% Drop
6d ago
PFE
More PFE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >