Pfizer Stock (NYSE:PFE) – New FDA Approval Could Stop Its Drop

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Option Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Pfizer Stock (NYSE:PFE) – New FDA Approval Could Stop Its Drop

Story Highlights

Pfizer has recently received FDA approval for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine. The approval came weeks after a similar shot made by GSK was cleared by the regulator.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has received a new FDA approval, and its stock has already started to rise in pre-market trading. This could auger the start of a change to the stock’s recent bad fortune.

Pfizer’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for senior adults has recently been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Interestingly, in the last month, the regulator also cleared a similar vaccine for the same age group by GSK Plc. (GSK). As interest in Pfizer’s Covid vaccine falls, the RSV vaccine could spark new business for the company.

Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine – The Details

RSV is known to be a common cause of respiratory illness globally. In the clinical trials, Pfizer’s Abrysvo was found to be 66.7% effective at preventing respiratory tract illness with over two symptoms, and 85.7% effective at preventing illness with three or more symptoms among individuals aged 60 and above.

Following this approval, the committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to meet on June 21 to provide recommendations regarding the vaccine’s usage. The vaccine, known as Abrysvo, is anticipated to hit the market during the third quarter.

It is worth highlighting that Pfizer also developed a vaccine for newborns. Further, the FDA is expected to announce its final decision on the vaccine in August.

What is the Future of PFE Stock?

PFE stock has declined over 24% so far in 2023 as its topline continues to remain under pressure from falling demand for COVID vaccines. Nevertheless, the company’s efforts to expand its vaccine offerings might support revenues in the near term.

In another positive update, Seagen’s (SGEN) shareholders recently gave consent to be acquired by Pfizer in an all-cash deal worth $43 billion. This is expected to strengthen Pfizer’s oncology unit.

Overall, Pfizer received four Buy and 10 Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $45.08 implies 18.6% upside potential for PFE stock

Today, analyst Chris Shibutani of Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, with a price target that implies a 52.6% upside.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GSK

GSK Pharma call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyGSK Pharma call volume above normal and directionally bullish
29d ago
GSK
Agenus up 4% after FDA approves GSK’s Arexvy RSV vaccine
GSK
AGEN
GSK reports FDA approves Arexvy RSV vaccine for older adults
GSK
More GSK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GSK

GSK Pharma call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyGSK Pharma call volume above normal and directionally bullish
29d ago
GSK
Agenus up 4% after FDA approves GSK’s Arexvy RSV vaccine
The FlyAgenus up 4% after FDA approves GSK’s Arexvy RSV vaccine
29d ago
GSK
AGEN
GSK reports FDA approves Arexvy RSV vaccine for older adults
The FlyGSK reports FDA approves Arexvy RSV vaccine for older adults
29d ago
GSK
More GSK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >