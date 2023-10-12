Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Down despite Hefty Number of COVID-19 Shots

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Down despite Hefty Number of COVID-19 Shots
Market News

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Down despite Hefty Number of COVID-19 Shots

Story Highlights

New numbers emerge talking about Pfizer’s progress in the latest round of COVID-19 shots, as well as new developments for lung cancer.

Healthcare stock Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) fundamentally changed the world when it released its COVID-19 vaccine. Now, new numbers have emerged about just how many of those shots have been taken up and what the potential market going forward might look like. Investors, however, weren’t happy about those numbers, and that gave Pfizer a fractional loss in the closing minutes of Thursday’s trading session.

The latest word from the Department of Health and Human Services says that over seven million people have taken the latest COVID-19 shot, geared toward the XBB.1.5 subvariant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. That’s actually fairly impressive, given that the new vaccine emerged only a month ago. Moreover, this is also the first time that COVID-19 vaccines are being offered through commercial markets, reports note. That leaves quite a few left who haven’t taken the vaccine as of yet, though given the current climate, it’s easy to wonder how many actually will.

Meanwhile, that’s not all Pfizer has to show off. Earlier today, Pfizer announced FDA approval for its marketing application that would allow it to expand the label on Braftovi and Mektovi, allowing them to be used for lung cancer patients who also have a certain genetic mutation known as BRAF V600E. Though those patients will have to have that mutation confirmed before the two can be used, that confirmation will open the floodgates. Interestingly, this approval was issued during a Phase 2 trial that’s actually still ongoing, though results were positive.

What is Pfizer’s Price Target?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on PFE stock based on five Buys and eight Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average PFE price target of $44.83 per share implies 35.81% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Bags Approval for 2 Drugs
Market NewsPfizer (NYSE:PFE) Bags Approval for 2 Drugs
14h ago
PFE
Pfizer call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyPfizer call volume above normal and directionally bullish
2d ago
PFE
Pfizer announces FDA approval of BRAFTOVI + MEKTOVI
The FlyPfizer announces FDA approval of BRAFTOVI + MEKTOVI
2d ago
PFE
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >