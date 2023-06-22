PFE and GSK Stocks: RSV Vaccines Get Support from CDC Advisors

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

PFE and GSK Stocks: RSV Vaccines Get Support from CDC Advisors

Story Highlights

PFE and GSK’s Respiratory Syncytial Virus vaccines get the support of the CDC’s advisory committee. Both vaccines have the U.S. FDA’s approval.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and GSK’s (NYSE:GSK)(GB:GSK) RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) vaccines – Abrysvo and Arexvy – recently got the backing from the CDC’s (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) advisory committee. The committee recommended the use of these vaccines for individuals aged 60 years and older.

Both vaccines have already received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval. Further, if the CDC finalizes the recommendations, these vaccines will be available before the next RSV season. 

Earlier, Pfizer said it expects supply availability in the third quarter of 2023, ahead of the anticipated RSV season. Meanwhile, on June 7, GSK noted that the European Commission authorized Arexvy, and first launches are planned ahead of the RSV season, which generally starts in the autumn.

While the pricing of the vaccines is not finalized, Pfizer’s anticipated price could range between $180 and $270 per dose. Meanwhile, GSK’s vaccine could cost around $200 to $295 per dose. 

Is Pfizer a Buy?

Following the backing from the advisory committee, Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani said that he views Pfizer’s RSV vaccine as “one of the most important near-term commercial launches.” Moreover, the analyst anticipates “2023/2030 un-risk-adjusted revenues of ~$330mn/~$2.8bn.” 

The analyst recommends a Buy on PFE stock. Including Shibutani, Pfizer stock has received six Buy and nine Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price target of $47.62 implies 22.42% upside potential. 

Is GSK Stock a Good Buy?

GSK stock has a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks based on two Buy, six Hold, and three Sell recommendations. Moreover, these analysts’ average price target of 1,518.50p implies 12.46% upside potential. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GSK

Coherus Biosciences to acquire Surface Oncology in stock for stock transaction
The FlyCoherus Biosciences to acquire Surface Oncology in stock for stock transaction
6d ago
GSK
NVS
GSK announces extension of FDA review period for momelotinib
GSK
Pfizer Stock (NYSE:PFE) – New FDA Approval Could Stop Its Drop
GSK
PFE
More GSK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GSK

Coherus Biosciences to acquire Surface Oncology in stock for stock transaction
The FlyCoherus Biosciences to acquire Surface Oncology in stock for stock transaction
6d ago
GSK
NVS
GSK announces extension of FDA review period for momelotinib
The FlyGSK announces extension of FDA review period for momelotinib
6d ago
GSK
Pfizer Stock (NYSE:PFE) – New FDA Approval Could Stop Its Drop
Market NewsPfizer Stock (NYSE:PFE) – New FDA Approval Could Stop Its Drop
21d ago
GSK
PFE
More GSK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >