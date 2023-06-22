PFE and GSK Stocks: RSV Vaccines Get Support from CDC Advisors

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and GSK’s (NYSE:GSK)(GB:GSK) RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) vaccines – Abrysvo and Arexvy – recently got the backing from the CDC’s (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) advisory committee. The committee recommended the use of these vaccines for individuals aged 60 years and older.

Both vaccines have already received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval. Further, if the CDC finalizes the recommendations, these vaccines will be available before the next RSV season.

Earlier, Pfizer said it expects supply availability in the third quarter of 2023, ahead of the anticipated RSV season. Meanwhile, on June 7, GSK noted that the European Commission authorized Arexvy, and first launches are planned ahead of the RSV season, which generally starts in the autumn.

While the pricing of the vaccines is not finalized, Pfizer’s anticipated price could range between $180 and $270 per dose. Meanwhile, GSK’s vaccine could cost around $200 to $295 per dose.

Is Pfizer a Buy?

Following the backing from the advisory committee, Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani said that he views Pfizer’s RSV vaccine as “one of the most important near-term commercial launches.” Moreover, the analyst anticipates “2023/2030 un-risk-adjusted revenues of ~$330mn/~$2.8bn.”

The analyst recommends a Buy on PFE stock. Including Shibutani, Pfizer stock has received six Buy and nine Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price target of $47.62 implies 22.42% upside potential.

Is GSK Stock a Good Buy?

GSK stock has a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks based on two Buy, six Hold, and three Sell recommendations. Moreover, these analysts’ average price target of 1,518.50p implies 12.46% upside potential.

