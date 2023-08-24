Petco Healthcare (NASDAQ: WOOF) Stumbles after Q2 Earnings Drop 62.5%, Future Projections Disappoint

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Petco Healthcare (NASDAQ: WOOF) Stumbles after Q2 Earnings Drop 62.5%, Future Projections Disappoint
Market News

Petco Healthcare (NASDAQ: WOOF) Stumbles after Q2 Earnings Drop 62.5%, Future Projections Disappoint

Story Highlights

Petco’s Q2 results left investors disappointed.

Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ: WOOF) tanked in pre-market trading on Thursday after the pet retailer reported disappointing Q2 earnings. The company announced adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share in the second quarter, a massive drop of 62.5% year-over-year but in line with consensus estimates.

The retailer generated net revenues of $1.53 billion in the second quarter, up by 3.4% year-over-year as compared to Street estimates of $1.52 billion.

Petco CEO Ron Coughlin commented, “With discretionary spending continuing to be pressured, we’re taking numerous strategic actions to strengthen our business, including initiatives to unlock a targeted $150 million in cost savings and productivity enhancements by the end of fiscal 2025.”

Year-to-date, Petco has paid down $75 million in principal payments and is targeting a total of $100 million in principal payments for FY23.

Looking forward, Petco has projected FY23 revenues in the range of $6.150 billion to $6.275 billion while adjusted earnings are forecasted to be between $0.24 and $0.30 per share. For reference, analysts were expecting revenues of $6.25 billion and earnings of $0.45 per share.

Analysts are bullish about WOOF stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and one Hold.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on WOOF

Petco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings
Press ReleasesPetco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings
2h ago
WOOF
Petco Health And Wellness Company Inc (WOOF) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
WOOF
Petco expands partnership with DoorDash
DASH
WOOF
More WOOF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WOOF

Petco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings
Press ReleasesPetco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings
2h ago
WOOF
Petco Health And Wellness Company Inc (WOOF) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsPetco Health And Wellness Company Inc (WOOF) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
2d ago
WOOF
Petco expands partnership with DoorDash
The FlyPetco expands partnership with DoorDash
7d ago
DASH
WOOF
More WOOF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >