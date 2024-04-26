Jontay Porter and the Distorting Dangers of Insider Trading

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Jontay Porter and the Distorting Dangers of Insider Trading
Personal Finance

Jontay Porter and the Distorting Dangers of Insider Trading

Jontay Porter will never play another game in the NBA. The now former player disclosed information to those looking to gain an unfair advantage in the sports betting world. His actions in many ways resembled insider trading, which consists of using non-public information to distort markets.

In addition to direct bets he made on NBA games—though none that he played in himself—Porter altered his behavior in a game in an effort to help an acquaintance win a bet. For these violations, the now former player received a lifetime ban.

What Did Jontay Porter Do?

For a 24-year old, Jontay Porter had taken a long and winding road to the NBA. The younger brother of Denver Nuggets superstar Michael Porter, Jr., Jontay had a number of knee surgeries and setbacks as he battled to reach the highest basketball league in the world.

Not content with his salary (roughly $400,000 for the current season), it appears as though Porter sought to augment his income by betting on basketball games. In addition to betting on the outcomes of games, those seeking to wager on basketball can also bet what are known as prop bets. Prop bets, also known as proposition bets, are wagers on aspects of the game other than the winner.

These can consist of who will make the first shot of the game, if a certain player will score more or less than a predefined amount, or even the length of the national anthem. In the case of Porter, he shared information with an acquaintance that he would play less than a certain amount of minutes in a particular game. Porter entered the game, and then feigning illness, was taken out. (The large sum of money bet on a fairly marginal player was flagged as suspicious, and the bet was not paid out.)

The integrity of the game is the currency of the NBA and every other professional sporting league, and the multibillion dollar industry sought to send a powerful message that it has zero tolerance for this type of behavior. Jontay Porter paid a heavy price for his indiscretion.

What Is Insider Trading?

Insider trading is the using of private, material information to inform a decision related to the buying or selling of publicly traded securities.

It is usually knowledge gained by those with a connection to a company, and who execute a trade before this information becomes public. The information can be about something positive or negative.

This can consist of a company that is about to make an acquisition, launch a new product, or announce a new drug treatment was cleared by a regulatory body. It could also be negative information, such as a bad quarterly numbers, the failure of a new venture, or a rumored merger not coming to pass.

If an individual becomes aware of this information and then uses it to either increase or decrease their position in a particular company by buying or selling its stock (before this knowledge becomes public), this would be considered insider trading.

Why Is Insider Trading Illegal?

Insider trading can distort the market, plain and simple. The fair and unencumbered exchange of securities relies upon the idea that everyone has an equal chance to profit. Insider trading destroys this belief in the fairness of the markets.

Without this belief, individuals and institutions would cease participating in the market. Eventually, this would decrease liquidity and make the stock markets ineffective suppliers of funds for companies seeking to raise capital.

For this reason, regulators seek to identify and punish instances of insider trading. They are on the lookout for large trades that seem to anticipate major developments, and investigate these instances accordingly to understand if insider trading occured.

Depending on the case, punishment for insider trading can include time in jail and monetary fines, in addition to the loss of professional licenses and reputation.

Conclusion: Keeping a Level Playing Field

The importance of is keeping competition free and fair is pretty straightforward. Faith in the integrity of markets, games, and any other type of multiparty interaction is vital for participants.

On the flip side, if a competition is perceived as rigged, very few will elect to take part in it. The NBA viewed the Jontay Porter saga as a non-negotiable transgression that needed to be punished severely to prevent it from repeating.

In a similar vein, insider trading distorts markets and can destroy faith in the system of buying and selling of securities. A level playing field is critical for the operation of markets.

Learn money management, and use data-driven stock insights with TipRanks.

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >