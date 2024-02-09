PepsiCo’s (NASDAQ:PEP) Organic Growth Shines Amidst Revenue Dip in Q4

Beverage giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) declined in pre-market trading after the company saw its net revenues dip by 0.5% year-over-year in the fourth quarter to $27.85 billion and fell short of consensus estimates of $28.4 billion. However, organic revenues grew 4.5% year-over-year but volumes dipped by 2% and 1% for its foods and beverages categories.

Pepsico’s core earnings increased by 9% year-over-year to $1.78 per share, exceeding Street estimates of $1.72 per share.

Moreover, Pepsico announced that it announced a 7% increase in its annualized dividend to $5.42 per share, effective with the dividend expected to be paid in June 2024.

Looking forward, in FY24 Pepsi estimates organic revenue growth of at least 4% and expects its core constant currency earnings to grow at least by 8% per share. This implies core earnings of EPS of at least $8.15, up by 7% year-over-year.

Is PEP a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about PEP stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and four Holds. Over the past year, PEP stock has gained by more than 3%, and the average PEP price target of $186.29 implies an upside potential of 7.2% at current levels.