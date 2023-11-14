PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Cut Sodium in 75% of Food Portfolio

Food and beverage giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) announced new nutrition-focused initiatives on Tuesday aimed at lowering the sodium content in its products and adding a broader range of ingredients to enhance their nutritional value. This caused PEP shares to close slightly higher in today’s trading.

As part of its PepsiCo Positive (pep+) program, the company plans to reduce the sodium content in 75% of its Global Convenient Foods portfolio. This will help it align with the targets set by public health experts by 2030.

Additionally, PepsiCo is setting a goal to diversify the ingredients in its products in order to promote a more nutritionally varied diet. By 2030, the company aims to include beneficial ingredients in 145 billion portions annually across its Global Convenient Foods portfolio. The target is for each serving to contain approximately 10% of the recommended daily intake of these ingredients.

Is Pepsi Stock a Buy or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, PEP stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of eight analyst ratings, there are four Buys and four Holds. The average PEP stock price target is $186.71, implying an upside potential of 11.02%.

