PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Joins the Layoff Bandwagon

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Joins the Layoff Bandwagon

Story Highlights

PepsiCo is reportedly laying off hundreds of workers at the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverage divisions amid mounting macro pressures.

Consumer staples giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is reducing its workforce at the headquarters of its North American snack food and beverage divisions, joining the growing list of companies that are laying off workers amid macro challenges. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news, citing people familiar with the matter and a staff memo seen by it.     

In the memo, PepsiCo explained that the layoffs aimed to “simplify the organization” to ensure further operational efficiency. Hundreds of jobs are expected to be cut, mainly in the company’s North American beverage business, headquartered in Purchase, New York.

The company’s North American snacks and packaged foods business, which has headquarters in Chicago and Plano, Texas, had recently lowered its headcount through a voluntary retirement program. Last month, rival Coca-Cola (KO) offered voluntary buyouts to its North American workers as part of its restructuring efforts.  

PepsiCo has an extensive presence in over 200 countries. At the end of Fiscal 2021 (ended December 25, 2021), the company had 309,000 employees worldwide, including nearly 129,000 in the U.S. Despite macro challenges, PepsiCo reported better-than-anticipated third-quarter results, as higher pricing helped offset the impact of increased input costs and lower volumes in some of its divisions.  

Is PepsiCo a Buy or Sell?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about PepsiCo stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six buys, five Holds, and one Sell. The average PEP stock price target of $178.27 implies a possible downside of 2.7% from current levels.

Shares have advanced 5.4% year-to-date. PepsiCo is trading at a forward Price/Earnings (P/E) multiple of 25.7x, which is 9% higher than the company’s five-year average.

Disclaimer

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on PEP

Tesla delivers first Semi trucks to PepsiCo, WSJ reports
The FlyTesla delivers first Semi trucks to PepsiCo, WSJ reports
4d ago
PEP
TSLA
PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend
PEP
The Season of Fake Tweets Brings Consequent Mayhem on Wall Street
LLY
LMT
More PEP Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on PEP

Tesla delivers first Semi trucks to PepsiCo, WSJ reports
The FlyTesla delivers first Semi trucks to PepsiCo, WSJ reports
4d ago
PEP
TSLA
PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend
Press ReleasesPepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend
18d ago
PEP
The Season of Fake Tweets Brings Consequent Mayhem on Wall Street
Market NewsThe Season of Fake Tweets Brings Consequent Mayhem on Wall Street
21d ago
LLY
LMT
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >