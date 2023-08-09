tiprankstipranks
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Soars On Q2 Beat, $2B ESPN Deal
Market News

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Soars On Q2 Beat, $2B ESPN Deal

Story Highlights

PENN Entertainment is getting ready to make a splash in the world of sports betting with a $2 billion deal with ESPN. The company also posted better-than-anticipated Q2 numbers on the back of gains in its Interactive segment.

Shares of entertainment and casino gaming services provider PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) are up nearly 20% at the time of writing after it announced better-than-expected second-quarter numbers. The results come fresh on the heels of PENN teaming up with Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) ESPN in a $2 billion deal to shake up the world of sports betting.

PENN’s Q2 revenue rose 2.9% year-over-year to $1.67 billion, outperforming estimates by $10 million. Additionally, EPS at $0.48 too, landed past expectations by $0.06. The company witnessed stable property-level performance during the quarter and relaunched its sportsbook app.

Interestingly, while PENN’s Northeast, South, West, and Midwest segments saw little to no growth during the quarter, virtually all of the growth in its topline was attributable to gains in the Interactive segment. Its online Barstool Sportsbook is expected to be rebranded as ESPN Bet in the fall of this year.

The company ended the quarter with a cash pile of $1.27 billion while its net debt stood at $1.4 billion.

Overall, the Street has a $32.60 consensus price target on PENN alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This points to a 31.2% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Q3 Earnings Today (NYSE:DIS): Headwinds to Hinder Performance
Stock Analysis & IdeasWalt Disney Q3 Earnings Today (NYSE:DIS): Headwinds to Hinder Performance
5h ago
DIS
Penn Entertainment Stock (NYSE:PENN) Soars on ESPN Deal
Market NewsPenn Entertainment Stock (NYSE:PENN) Soars on ESPN Deal
7h ago
DIS
DKNG
Troubled Disney (NYSE:DIS) Starts Considering New Options
Market NewsTroubled Disney (NYSE:DIS) Starts Considering New Options
19h ago
BLK
DIS
More DIS Latest News >

