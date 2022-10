Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is undertaking another series of job cuts that would see its workforce shrink by about 12%, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This will be the fourth headcount reduction for the company so far this year and CEO Barry McCarthy noted Peloton has about six months to get back on track or its viability could be in jeopardy.

Nonetheless, the CEO believes Peloton can succeed and that its short-term growth targets are reachable.

