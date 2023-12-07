PDD, DG, FIVE: How Temu Is Winning the Discount Retail Game in the U.S.

Driven by the sales of its affordable offerings, shares of PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) have had an impressive run this year, with a nearly 63% price surge. According to a Reuters report, the Chinese company’s eCommerce platform, Temu, is outperforming discount retailers such as Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in the U.S.

According to Earnest Analytics, Temu commands a 17% market share in the discount stores category in the U.S. In comparison, Five Below has an 8% market share. While Dollar General holds a 43% market share, its same-store sales are under pressure.

This is an impressive feat for Temu, considering its entry into the U.S. market only about 15 months ago. The platform has banked on social media influencers to attract users. Additionally, its extremely lower-priced products and novelty factor could be a challenge for retailers with a brick-and-mortar presence. It ships products directly to users from manufacturers in China.

Last week, PDD’s third-quarter top line soared by 94% year-over-year to $9.44 billion. The company witnessed a 39% increase in Online Marketing Services revenue and a 315% jump in Transaction Services revenue. Moreover, it is sitting on $27.8 billion in dry powder. In comparison, Dollar General’s Q3 revenue increased by 2.4% year-over-year to $9.69 billion. For Fiscal year 2023, the retailer expects same-store sales growth at flat to a 1% decline.

Is PDD a Good Investment?

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on PDD Holdings, and the average PDD price target of $166.58 implies the rally in the stock may still have some steam left.

