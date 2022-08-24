tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Are Screaming for Attention

Story Highlights

PayPal and Coinbase stocks have taken a hit from the crypto crash, but the companies are taking steps to ensure that their businesses can thrive in the long term. PayPal’s share repurchase program may give a boost to the stock price.

PayPal (PYPL) and Coinbase (COIN) shares have dropped sharply in 2022, but the crypto stocks don’t want you to forget them. In a bid to bolster their crypto businesses, Coinbase and PayPal have teamed up on the industry-standard initiative dubbed the “TRUST” network.

Coinbase operates as the top crypto exchange in the U.S. It also offers crypto payment services through a debit card. Although it is best known for its online payment solutions, PayPal has also ventured into the crypto business. It offers crypto investing and transfer services through its namesake PayPal and Venmo brands.

PayPal Joins Coinbase-Led TRUST Network for Crypto Compliance

PayPal has become a member of the crypto industry-standard group TRUST. Launched in February 2020, the initiative is about helping crypto service providers achieve both Travel Rule compliance and customer privacy and security protection. The Travel Rule requires financial service providers to exchange certain customer details when processing transactions over a certain amount.

With PayPal on board, the TRUST network now has 38 members. The others include Robinhood (HOOD), Circle, Kraken, Gemini, and BlockFi.

PayPal and Coinbase Stocks Dip Amid Crypto Slump

PayPal shares have gained 14% in the past month, but they are down 52% year-to-date. Coinbase shares have risen 6% in the past month, but they have plummeted 72% year-to-date.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has said the company continues to look at areas where it can cut costs, according to a CNBC report. The company is also looking at subscription revenue opportunities. PayPal has also tried to excite investors with the announcement of a new $15 billion stock repurchase program. 

Is PayPal a Good Buy Right Now?

Although PYPL stock has dropped steeply from where it was at the beginning of the year, Wall Street remains bullish on it. According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, PayPal stock is a Moderate Buy based on 23 Buys and eight Holds. The average PYPL stock forecast of $120.08 implies over 28% upside potential.

PayPal stock is a favorite of Wall Street elites. TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in PYPL is currently Very Positive. Some 39 hedge funds increased their cumulative holdings of the stock by 19.2 million shares in the last quarter. Activist investor Elliott Management recently revealed a $2 billion stake in PYPL stock.

PayPal scores a nine out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Final Thoughts

Although the crypto crash has sparked an exit from crypto stocks, PayPal deserves attention even now. Joining the Coinbase-led TRUST network could help PayPal avoid trouble in its budding crypto business. Moreover, the company’s buyback program has the potential to lift the stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Stock: Here’s Why Cathie Wood Dumped It
Stock Analysis & IdeasCoinbase Stock: Here’s Why Cathie Wood Dumped It
7d ago
COIN
This Week In Crypto: Inflation Deceleration Sparks a Marketwide Rally
COIN
Coinbase Stock Down 4.6% after Reporting Earnings; Website Traffic Hinted at It
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Stock: Here’s Why Cathie Wood Dumped It
Stock Analysis & IdeasCoinbase Stock: Here’s Why Cathie Wood Dumped It
7d ago
COIN
This Week In Crypto: Inflation Deceleration Sparks a Marketwide Rally
Stock Analysis & IdeasThis Week In Crypto: Inflation Deceleration Sparks a Marketwide Rally
13d ago
COIN
Coinbase Stock Down 4.6% after Reporting Earnings; Website Traffic Hinted at It
Market NewsCoinbase Stock Down 4.6% after Reporting Earnings; Website Traffic Hinted at It
14d ago
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock: Expansion Plans Bolstered by $30B Landmark Agreement
INTC
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Aims to Balance Production Between China and India
AAPL
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 23: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
JD.com Reports Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why the Stock Rallied
JD
XPeng’s Q2-Earnings Results Send Shares Lower; Here’s Why
XPEV
What Does the Aerie Buyout Mean for Alcon (NYSE:ALC)?
ALC
AERI
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Eyes Fresh Talent as Old Director Retires
MCD
CEO Aron Tweets About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and APE Trading Halt
AMC
More Market News >