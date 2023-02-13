Paxos Could Face a Lawsuit over BUSD Tokens

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Paxos Could Face a Lawsuit over BUSD Tokens

Story Highlights

The SEC could sue Paxos for its Binance USD token. The sector is facing an increased regulatory clampdown.

The crypto company Paxos Trust may face a legal hurdle for its Binance USD, or BUSD, token. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the SEC intends to sue the firm for violating investor protection laws.

The report stated that the SEC had sent a Wells notice to Paxos. It’s worth highlighting that the SEC sends this notice when it plans to charge a firm for violating securities laws.  

Per the notice, Binance USD, a price-stable cryptocurrency pegged against the U.S. dollar, is an unregistered security. Paxos partnered with the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, to launch BUSD in 2019.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, Paxos has been told by the New York Department of Financial Services to stop creating more BUSD tokens. However, Paxos could continue to manage redemptions of the product. 

The move comes amid a growing regulatory crackdown on the crypto industry. This could hurt the recovery of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), the two major cryptocurrencies. 

Both coins remain highly volatile. Bitcoin, which marked a recovery in 2023, has dropped about 6% in the past five days. Meanwhile, Ethereum lost nearly 10% of its value. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BTC-USD

Cryptocurrencies are like Baseball Cards, Says Fed’s Waller
Market NewsCryptocurrencies are like Baseball Cards, Says Fed’s Waller
3d ago
Dymension Fundraises $6.7M for Scaling the Cosmos Ecosystem
This Week in Crypto: Market Dips after Multi-Week Rebound
More BTC-USD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BTC-USD

Cryptocurrencies are like Baseball Cards, Says Fed’s Waller
Market NewsCryptocurrencies are like Baseball Cards, Says Fed’s Waller
3d ago
Dymension Fundraises $6.7M for Scaling the Cosmos Ecosystem
Stock Analysis & IdeasDymension Fundraises $6.7M for Scaling the Cosmos Ecosystem
4d ago
This Week in Crypto: Market Dips after Multi-Week Rebound
Stock Analysis & IdeasThis Week in Crypto: Market Dips after Multi-Week Rebound
4d ago
More BTC-USD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >