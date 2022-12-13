Patent Scuffle Over Hetlioz Sends VNDA Stock Plunging

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Patent Scuffle Over Hetlioz Sends VNDA Stock Plunging

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) investors likely won’t be getting a good night’s sleep for a while, despite making a sleep disorder treatment drug known as Hetlioz. The company recently attempted to wage a patent infringement suit against Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) that would have limited Teva’s ability to compete. It didn’t go well. The market’s subsequent outrage hit Vanda for around a quarter of its market cap in Tuesday trading.

The Hetlioz suit hit Vanda like a bus. A federal judge offered a two-pointed ruling that hit Vanda on each point. Vanda alleged that generic versions of Hetlioz released by Teva—and also released by Canadian firm Apotex Inc—infringed on Vanda’s patents. The judge disagreed. Further, the judge also ruled that four of Vanda’s intended patent claims were invalid to begin with.

That may not sound like bad news, but Hetlioz is a major part of Vanda’s entire portfolio. Hetlioz sales, for the first three quarters of this year, accounted for nearly two-thirds of Vanda’s product revenue. That comes to $189.9 million so far. With Hetlioz now basically available as a generic version from Teva and Apotex, Vanda’s share of that market is likely about to crash.

Despite this clear setback, there’s one front still in favor of Vanda: hedge funds. In the last quarter, hedge funds raised their holdings of Vanda by 20,600 shares. That’s a modest hike, but a hike nonetheless. Even though it merely leaves hedge funds on the slightly positive side of neutral. That suggests all may not be lost yet for Vanda, even if it’s not looking that good.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals reports results from Phase 2 study of VQW-765
The FlyVanda Pharmaceuticals reports results from Phase 2 study of VQW-765
11d ago
VNDA
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
VNDA
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
VNDA
More VNDA Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals reports results from Phase 2 study of VQW-765
The FlyVanda Pharmaceuticals reports results from Phase 2 study of VQW-765
11d ago
VNDA
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesVanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
1M ago
VNDA
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesVanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
4M ago
VNDA
More VNDA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >