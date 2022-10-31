Paramount Stock (NASDAQ:PARA) Falls after Analyst Downgrade

Shares of media conglomerate Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) are down more than the overall market in today’s session. This can be attributed to a downgrade from Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Steven Cahall, who lowered the company to a Sell rating with a $13 price target.

He explains that the reason for his downgrade is that Paramount has a higher valuation multiple than its peers despite uncertainty in its streaming service. In addition, the company is seeing declines in linear TV.

Is PARA a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, PARA stock has a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, four Holds, and six Sells assigned in the past three months. The average PARA stock price target of $23.77 implies almost 30% upside potential.

Disclosure