Paramount Rejects $3B Offer; Analysts Sidelined on PARA Stock

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Paramount Rejects $3B Offer; Analysts Sidelined on PARA Stock

Story Highlights

Paramount’s Showtime is garnering investors’ interest. The company recently rejected a $3B offer.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, leading media, streaming, and entertainment giant Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) has turned down a $3 billion offer for Showtime, its premium channel and streaming service offering series, movies, sports, comedy, documentaries, and special events. Analysts are not enthusiastic about PARA stock.

Per the report, Paramount’s former executive David Nevins offered to acquire Showtime for over $3 billion. Private equity firm General Atlantic backed Mr. Nevins’ offer. 

Showtime has garnered investors’ interest of late. Besides for Mr. Nevins, another former Showtime executive, Mark Greenberg, made a bid to buy it. 

While Paramount’s executives turned down these offers, the company recently announced that it would be integrating Showtime into Paramount+ across the streaming and linear platforms. Through the move, Paramount plans further scale its streaming offerings in 2023. Paramount expects its strategic measures to provide a solid foundation for earnings and free cash flow growth in 2024. 

PARA plans to increase the price of its premium tier Paramount+ offering, including Showtime. This will likely support its revenues and drive the blended average revenue per user.

While PARA is optimistic about future prospects of the combined Paramount and Showtime offering, let’s look at what analysts recommend.

Is PARA a Buy, Sell, or Hold? 

The weak advertising market and increased competitive headwinds could continue to negatively impact PARA’s financials. Its CEO Bob Bakish stated during the Q4 conference call that the softness in the ad market and increased investments in the streaming business have affected its earnings. It’s worth highlighting that PARA has missed the Street’s estimates in the past two quarters. 

Given the short-term challenges, PARA stock has a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks, reflecting four Buy, three Hold, and five Sell recommendations. Further, analysts’ average price target of $22.56 implies 5.32% upside potential. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PARA

Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over ‘South Park,’ WSJ reports
The FlyWarner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over ‘South Park,’ WSJ reports
2d ago
WBD
PARA
HBO Max Targets Paramount in “South Park” Lawsuit
WBD
PARA
NFLX Tumbles as It Slashes Subscription Prices
DIS
WBD
More PARA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PARA

Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over ‘South Park,’ WSJ reports
The FlyWarner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over ‘South Park,’ WSJ reports
2d ago
WBD
PARA
HBO Max Targets Paramount in “South Park” Lawsuit
Market NewsHBO Max Targets Paramount in “South Park” Lawsuit
4d ago
WBD
PARA
NFLX Tumbles as It Slashes Subscription Prices
Market NewsNFLX Tumbles as It Slashes Subscription Prices
6d ago
DIS
WBD
More PARA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >