Palantir (PLTR) and BigBear.ai (BBAI): Two AI Stocks to Watch Closely Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Palantir (PLTR) and BigBear.ai (BBAI): Two AI Stocks to Watch Closely Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Q3 earnings season is in full swing, and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and BigBear.ai (BBAI) are two of the most talked-about AI stocks as investors watch for their upcoming results. Both have gained attention in 2025 as demand for AI grows across business and government sectors. Palantir is a major player in data analytics and AI software, backed by new government deals and rising commercial demand. Meanwhile, BigBear.ai is expanding its presence in defense and security with tools like its VeriScan identity platform.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

With both companies set to report their Q3 earnings soon, investors are watching closely to see which AI stock could deliver stronger gains. 

BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) Stock

BigBear.ai stock has surged over 65% so far this year, driven by optimism about its growing role in AI and government analytics. Interestingly, on Friday (October 24), BBAI shares closed 4% higher after the company deployed its VeriScan biometric identity platform at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, highlighting its growing presence in national security and real-world AI applications.

However, weak financials remain a concern. During the Q2 earnings call, revenue fell to $32.5 million, and Wall Street analysts project limited upside, with a potential 17% downside from current levels.

Looking ahead, BBAI is scheduled to report its Q3 2025 earnings on November 10. Analysts expect a loss per share of $0.07, compared to a $0.05 loss in the same period last year, while revenue is expected to decline 23% year-over-year to $31.8 million.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock 

Palantir stock has soared 140% year-to-date, driven by rising demand for its AI-powered platforms and strong financials. Recently, the company partnered with Lumen (LUMN) to integrate its AI platforms with Lumen’s network, helping enterprises deploy AI more securely while expanding Palantir’s commercial reach. However, even with strong demand for its AI tools, Palantir’s high valuation remains a concern, and analysts are still cautious about the stock.

Looking ahead, Palantir is scheduled to report its Q3 2025 earnings on Monday, November 3. Wall Street expects Palantir to report earnings of $0.17 per share for Q3, up 70% from the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, analysts project Q3 revenues at $1.09 billion, up about 50% year-over-year.

Ahead of the Q3 print, Cathie Wood‘s ARK fund has been trimming its stake in Palantir, indicating the fund is still re-evaluating its position as investors question the stock’s rich valuation. Just last week, Wood’s ARK Invest unloaded 23,768 shares of PLTR worth $4.3 million. 

Analysts Stay Cautious on Both AI Stocks Ahead of Q3 Results

Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we compared BigBear.ai and Palantir to see which AI stock analysts prefer. BigBear.ai holds a Moderate Buy rating with a price target of $5.83, implying about 17% downside from current levels. Meanwhile, Palantir stock is rated Hold with an average price target of $157.65, suggesting roughly 15% downside.

Despite strong year-to-date gains, with BBAI up 65% and PLTR up 140%, analysts remain cautious, signaling downside for both stocks.

