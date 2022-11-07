Palantir Delivers Mixed Q3 Results

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) delivered mixed Q3 results as the data analytics company posted revenues of $478 million, up 22% year-over-year and surpassing Street estimates by $2.8 million.

Adjusted earnings came in at $0.01 per share, falling short of analysts’ estimates of $0.02.

Alexander C. Karp, Co-Founder, and CEO of Palantir Technologies commented, “We beat expectations for revenue growth this quarter and expect to have a strong finish to the year, even in the face of the continued strength of the U.S. dollar.”

For FY22, PLTR reaffirmed its outlook and now expects revenues to range between $1.9 billion and $1.902 billion “despite a negative $6 million currency impact since our prior quarter’s guidance.”