Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) Soars after Robust Q2 Results, Raises Outlook

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) Soars after Robust Q2 Results, Raises Outlook
Market News

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) Soars after Robust Q2 Results, Raises Outlook

Story Highlights

Pagaya Technologies reported strong Q2 results.

Artificial intelligence infrastructure company, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) surged in pre-market trading at the time of writing on Friday after the company broke even on an adjusted basis in the second quarter even as analysts were expecting the company to report a loss of $0.02 per share.

In Q2, the company generated revenues of $195.6 million, up by 8% year-over-year but below Street estimates of $204.52 million.

Gal Krubiner, co-founder and CEO of Pagaya Technologies stated, “Network volume reached a record-high as we continued to achieve consistent results for our lending partners and investors. We drove sustainable gains in profitability through increased monetization of our network and cost discipline. With continued momentum in our business, we are raising our network volume and adjusted EBITDA outlook for the year.”

In Q3, Pagaya expects network volume to be between $1.9 billion and $2 billion while revenues are likely to be in the range of $190 million to $200 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be between $10 million and $20 million in the third quarter.

In FY23, the company now expects network volume in the range of $7.6 billion to $8.1 billion. Total revenues are anticipated to be between $775 million and $825 million while adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of $40 million to $50 million.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about PGY stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and two Holds.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on PGY

Pagaya price target raised to $6 from $2 at Benchmark
The FlyPagaya price target raised to $6 from $2 at Benchmark
3d ago
PGY
Pagaya initiated with Buy, $4 target at B. Riley
PGY
Pagaya initiated with a Buy at B. Riley
PGY
More PGY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PGY

Pagaya price target raised to $6 from $2 at Benchmark
The FlyPagaya price target raised to $6 from $2 at Benchmark
3d ago
PGY
Pagaya initiated with Buy, $4 target at B. Riley
The FlyPagaya initiated with Buy, $4 target at B. Riley
15d ago
PGY
Pagaya initiated with a Buy at B. Riley
The FlyPagaya initiated with a Buy at B. Riley
16d ago
PGY
More PGY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >