PACCAR Stock (NASDAQ:PCAR): Underrated Dividend Powerhouse

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
PACCAR Stock (NASDAQ:PCAR): Underrated Dividend Powerhouse
Market News

PACCAR Stock (NASDAQ:PCAR): Underrated Dividend Powerhouse

Story Highlights

With a forward dividend yield of 1.1%, PACCAR may not look like a can’t-miss dividend stock at first glance, but there’s more than meets the eye with this truck manufacturer.

With a forward dividend yield of 1.1%, it’s easy for dividend investors to overlook shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR). But this truck maker is an underrated dividend powerhouse despite this seemingly unassuming yield. In fact, it’s a stock that should be on the radar of all dividend investors, as we’ll discuss in this article. 

I’m bullish on shares of PACCAR based on its compelling combination of regular and special dividends, as well as its modest valuation. Plus, analysts collectively see potential upside of 26.1% over the next 12 months for this $53 billion market cap stock. 

What Is PACCAR?

PACCAR manufactures and sells light, medium- and heavy-duty trucks. It’s known for its premium brands like Peterbilt and Kenworth, which it primarily sells in North America and Australia, as well as its DAF brand, which it mostly sells in Europe and South America. The company has been around since 1905.  

In addition to manufacturing these high-quality trucks, Paccar also operates two other business segments — its parts business, PACCAR Parts, and its financing arm, PACCAR Financing. Parts and Financing are continually growing to make up a larger percentage of the company’s profits over time, making Paccar less reliant on profits from the truck business, which can be more cyclical in nature.   

PCAR is also positioning itself for the future of trucking. The company has invested significantly in research and development on both autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles and even hydrogen-powered trucks. Even PACCAR’s traditional combustion engine trucks are known for their fuel efficiency, which will behoove the company as more countries around the world introduce stricter emissions standards.

Why PACCAR Is an Underrated Dividend Stock

PACCAR’s status as a powerful dividend stock is front and center to its investment allure. Now, this may sound a bit odd for a stock with a dividend yield of just 1.1%, and understandably so. But this 1.1% yield doesn’t tell the whole story. 

That’s because PACCAR has been supplementing its regular quarterly dividend payouts with a large special dividend payout each year for the past 14 years. And the level of these special dividends can be significant, often dwarfing the total of the quarterly dividends Paccar pays out during the year. 

For example, in 2023, PACCAR paid two quarterly dividends of $0.25 in the first half of the year before increasing its payout to $0.27 and making two quarterly payments in this amount for the latter half of the year. This came out to a total of $1.04 in quarterly dividend payments per share. 

Paccar then rewarded its shareholders by paying more than triple this amount with a special dividend payment of $3.20 for the year (paid out at the start of the following year on January 4, 2024).

If we were to add this $3.20 special dividend to the quarterly dividends and include it as part of Paccar’s yield, then PACCAR’s trailing 12-month yield would be a much more enticing 4.2% based on its current share price. 

These special dividends are not guaranteed, and the level can vary from year to year, but PACCAR generates plenty of free cash flow, and it has been paying special dividends for 14 years in a row, so it seems likely that it will be able to continue to do so, going forward. The company has delivered dividends that typically amount to approximately 50% of its net income for years. Further to this point, UBS recently named Paccar to a list of high-quality stocks that pay dividends that are unlikely to be cut. 

PACCAR’s propensity for paying shareholders these special dividends each year, in addition to its regular quarterly payouts, greatly enhances its attractiveness as a dividend stock. PACCAR also deserves credit for the longevity of its dividend. The firm has paid dividends for 33 consecutive years and counting. 

Attractive Valuation 

Even after a strong rally in which the stock has gained 23.7% over the past year, shares still trade at a surprisingly undemanding valuation of just 12.3 times 2024 earnings estimates. This is remarkably cheap compared to the broader market. The S&P 500 (SPX) trades at 22.7 times forward earnings.

Is PCAR Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, PACCAR earns a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, five Holds, and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months. The average PCAR stock price target of $127.75 implies 26.1% upside potential from current levels.

PACCAR Is Ready to Keep Trucking

In conclusion, while PACCAR yields just 1.1% on a forward basis, this is an underrated powerhouse dividend stock. I’m bullish on PACCAR based on its compelling combination of regular and special dividends, along with its attractive valuation. The fact that sell-side analysts see potential upside of nearly 30% over the next 12 months adds to my bullishness on the stock. 

Disclosure

Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >