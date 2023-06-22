Overstock Jumps after Winning Bid for BBBYQ’s Digital Assets

Shares of Overstock (NASDAQ: OSTK) jumped in pre-market trading at the time of publishing on Thursday after the retailer selling primarily furniture won an auction for Bed Bath & Beyond’s (BBBYQ) intellectual property (including the brand name) and digital assets. Overstock will buy these assets for $21.5 billion.

This deal does not include keeping BBBYQ’s stores open. OSTK’s bid set the floor price at the auction and Bed Bath & Beyond did not receive higher or more attractive bids at the auction.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about OSTK stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and three Holds.