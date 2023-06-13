OSTK Stock Gains on Bed Bath & Beyond Assets Bid

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

OSTK Stock Gains on Bed Bath & Beyond Assets Bid

With Bed Bath & Beyond (OTHER OTC:BBBYQ) stores now vanishingly rare, it’s easy to wonder what’s going to happen to the stuff that never made it to shelves. Not to mention the less tangible stuff like intellectual property. Now, it’s a bit more clear: Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK) is serving as Bed Bath & Beyond’s stalking horse bidder. Investors welcomed the move, sending OSTK stock up just over 4% at one point in Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

Overstock put down $21.5 million for Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property and business data. Now, any objecting parties have until June 20 to file said objections. If it goes through, all Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closed for good. Some Bed Bath & Beyond assets will be excluded from this sale, however. That might include anything in the Buy Buy Baby line, as a recent Seeking Alpha report noted that Bed Bath & Beyond was already in talks with Janie and Jack, a children’s clothing store line, to take over on that front.

A CNBC report, meanwhile, noted what the Overstock bid did cover. It includes all the business’ data, internet, and mobile site properties. It does not cover any of the store locations for either Bed Bath & Beyond or Buy Buy Baby. Potential purchasers have already expressed interest in Bed Bath & Beyond’s digital assets, though earlier reports suggest that bidders’ interest in the real estate is somewhat diminished.

Interestingly, hedge funds are increasingly behind Overstock. Currently, hedge fund confidence is rated as Positive, as they added 24,600 shares of Overstock to their portfolios last quarter. In fact, that’s the second time in a row that hedge funds have increased their overall positions.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on OSTK

Overstock.com price target raised to $20 from $19 at Piper Sandler
The FlyOverstock.com price target raised to $20 from $19 at Piper Sandler
2M ago
OSTK
Overstock Up after Better-than-Expected Q1
OSTK
Overstock Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
OSTK
More OSTK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on OSTK

Overstock.com price target raised to $20 from $19 at Piper Sandler
The FlyOverstock.com price target raised to $20 from $19 at Piper Sandler
2M ago
OSTK
Overstock Up after Better-than-Expected Q1
Market NewsOverstock Up after Better-than-Expected Q1
2M ago
OSTK
Overstock Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesOverstock Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
2M ago
OSTK
More OSTK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >