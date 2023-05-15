Oramed Surges on New Diabetes Treatment

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
Open in App
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Oramed Surges on New Diabetes Treatment

Fighting either type of diabetes is a challenge that can follow some around for their entire lives. That’s why news out of healthcare stock Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was such a welcome development in Monday’s trading. Sufficiently welcome to send Oramed shares up over 10%.

The good news for Oramed didn’t come so much from Oramed itself as it did from its strategic partner, Hefei Tianhui Biotechnology, which completed its Phase 3 trials for a drug known as ORA-D-013-1, an oral insulin medication for treating type 2 diabetes. With the testing complete, it now goes on to the National Medical Products Administration in China, where the data generated from the study will be used as part of a marketing application to make the drug available for sale.

The study of ORA-D-013-1 revealed that, in certain populations, oral insulin can work out very nicely. One possible issue that will likely emerge is that all those involved in the testing had a similar baseline body mass index (BMI), which means they were roughly the same height and weight. Or, at least, they shared a similar ratio of height and weight. The news comes at a good time, though, at least for one person: conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who recently put $4.8 million behind Oramed not long after Oramed revealed it was considering strategic alternatives.

It also comes at a good time for insiders. Insider trading at Oramed has been very buy-weighted in the last three months, with insiders picking up an additional $213,300 in shares. That move has swung insider sentiment to “positive” overall.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ORMP

Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
3M ago
HUT
EVGO
Oramed exploring strategic alternatives
ORMP
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
DHT
RUM
More ORMP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ORMP

Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
3M ago
HUT
EVGO
Oramed exploring strategic alternatives
The FlyOramed exploring strategic alternatives
3M ago
ORMP
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
4M ago
DHT
RUM
More ORMP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >