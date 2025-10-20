Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, October 20 – October 24, 2025

This week, several major companies will be reporting earnings. Among them are Tesla (TSLA), Intel (INTC), Netflix (NFLX), AT&T (T), Ford Motor (F).

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ahead of this week’s major earnings announcements, TipRanks has calculated the expected moves of these companies’ stocks. We use the at-the-money straddle of the options whose post-earnings expiration dates are closest to the earnings announcement date.

Note that options volatility tends to be high in the days leading up to an earnings announcement, due to uncertainty around the earnings. Investors don’t know whether the earnings will be positive or negative, so the price of options (aka the option premium) rises.

Furthermore, after the earnings announcement, because the uncertainty has been resolved, the price of options (the option premium) decreases substantially. This is known as the volatility crush.

Here are the major companies reporting this week and their expected earnings moves. Click on any ticker to see additional data about options on the stock, including real-time expected earnings moves, prices, volume, and open interest.

Monday, October 20, 2025

AGNC: +/- 3.20%



Tuesday, October 21, 2025

MMM: +/- 6.42%

KO: +/- 3.02%

GE: +/- 6.33%

GM: +/- 6.71%

LMT: +/- 5.06%

PM: +/- 5.82%

TXN: +/- 7.09%

RTX: +/- 4.77%

NFLX: +/- 7.96%

NDAQ: +/- 6.82%



Wednesday, October 22, 2025

NLY: +/- 3.08%

T: +/- 4.44%

IBM: +/- 7.20%

KMI: +/- 3.40%

LRCX: +/- 7.72%

TSLA: +/- 7.91%

VKTX: +/- 11.36%

VRT: +/- 11.47%

QS: +/- 18.36%



Thursday, October 23, 2025

F: +/- 6.12%

FCX: +/- 5.68%

HON: +/- 4.11%

INTC: +/- 12.02%

NEM: +/- 7.22%

NOK: +/- 8.71%

BX: +/- 5.80%

TMUS: +/- 4.83%

AAL: +/- 7.50%



Friday, October 24, 2025

PG: +/- 3.41%



Please note that options trading has known risks. Thorough research is recommended before engaging in options trading.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue