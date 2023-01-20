Opiant’s Opioid Therapy Gets Priority Review; PDUFA Date Set for May 22

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Opiant’s Opioid Therapy Gets Priority Review; PDUFA Date Set for May 22

Specialty pharmaceuticals maker Opiant (NASDAQ:OPNT) has received a priority review for its New Drug Application (NDA) for OPNT003 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The candidate is targeted for the treatment of opioid overdose and the PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) date is now set for May 22.

The development now brings down the review time to six months from the earlier 10 months for OPNT003. In the U.S. over 81,000 deaths were caused by an opioid overdose in the year ended August 31, 2022, and about 73,000 of these deaths were due to potent synthetic opioids.

OPNT003 is a nasal formulation and its development has been supported by grants from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Opiant shares have surged nearly 98% over the past six months and Wall Street currently has a Hold consensus rating on the stock alongside an average price target of $21.50.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on OPNT

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, for Opioid Overdose
Press ReleasesOpiant Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, for Opioid Overdose
16h ago
OPNT
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Rolling NDA Submission for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, for Opioid Overdose
OPNT
Indivior to acquire Opiant Pharmaceuticals for $20.00 per share
OPNT
More OPNT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on OPNT

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, for Opioid Overdose
Press ReleasesOpiant Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, for Opioid Overdose
16h ago
OPNT
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Rolling NDA Submission for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, for Opioid Overdose
Press ReleasesOpiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Rolling NDA Submission for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, for Opioid Overdose
2M ago
OPNT
Indivior to acquire Opiant Pharmaceuticals for $20.00 per share
The FlyIndivior to acquire Opiant Pharmaceuticals for $20.00 per share
2M ago
OPNT
More OPNT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >