ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Seeks Approval to Build a Natural Gas Pipeline

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Seeks Approval to Build a Natural Gas Pipeline

Story Highlights

ONEOK files for a FERC permit to construct a new intrastate natural gas pipeline that can make production in the Permian Basin accessible to international markets.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) has requested the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to permit the construction of facilities for the exploration of a new intrastate natural gas pipeline at the U.S. and Mexico border in Hudspeth County, TX. This pipeline would link the production in the Permian Basin to international markets.

ONEOK’s subsidiary, the Saguaro Connector Pipeline, filed for a presidential permit for the construction of the 155-mile-long, 48-inch wide pipeline, with a design capacity of around 2.8 billion cubic feet per day.

The final decision on the investment in the potential pipeline is likely to be made by mid-2023.

Is OKE Stock a Buy or Sell?

Last week, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum upgraded Oneok to a Buy from Hold. The analyst also raised the price target to $75 from $68, encouraged by positive prospects for the company in the midstream sector in 2023. The midstream sector’s strong underlying fundamentals, fair valuations, and increasing free cash flow can support an encouraging performance.

Wall Street, on the other hand, is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy rating based on three Buys and six Holds. The average price target of $68.44 indicates an upside of 7.78%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on OKE

Oneok upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
The FlyOneok upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
5d ago
OKE
Oneok initiated with a Neutral at Citi
OKE
ONEOK Announces 10% Increase in Third Quarter 2022 Net Income
OKE
More OKE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on OKE

Oneok upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
The FlyOneok upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
5d ago
OKE
Oneok initiated with a Neutral at Citi
The FlyOneok initiated with a Neutral at Citi
13d ago
OKE
ONEOK Announces 10% Increase in Third Quarter 2022 Net Income
Press ReleasesONEOK Announces 10% Increase in Third Quarter 2022 Net Income
2M ago
OKE
More OKE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >