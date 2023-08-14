One Analyst Looks for Snowflake (NASDAQ:SNOW) to Beat Consensus, Deliver Gains

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
One Analyst Looks for Snowflake (NASDAQ:SNOW) to Beat Consensus, Deliver Gains
Market News

One Analyst Looks for Snowflake (NASDAQ:SNOW) to Beat Consensus, Deliver Gains

Story Highlights

One analyst looks for big things out of Snowflake coming up, but can it succeed?

With cloud storage stock Snowflake (NASDAQ:SNOW) poised to report earnings in a matter of days, already analysts are looking at the future. And the future is not all bad for Snowflake, even though it’s down fractionally in Monday afternoon’s trading.

The less-than-dismal forecast came from Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White. White noted that Snowflake should present some stronger product growth in the near term, though cautioned potential investors about “softer seasonality” when it turns in its latest data. White is looking for Snowflake to turn into a blizzard, posting $682.8 million in revenue, which would represent $0.14 per share in earnings. Should White’s numbers come to pass, it would be a solid beat above analyst consensus, which is looking for $662.13 million in revenue against $0.10 per share in earnings.

Snowflake has been rapidly picking up steam in the last few years, adding a string of major new clients to its operations—from PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and beyond. It’s also working on developing new products, with a particular focus on the increasingly-popular artificial intelligence. However, reports noted that George Soros recently sold a substantial quantity of Snowflake stock in favor of other AI developers, particularly Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD).

Soros aside, much of the analyst community looks for big things out of Snowflake. Snowflake stock is currently considered a Moderate Buy, thanks to 25 Buy ratings, seven Hold and one Sell. Further, Snowflake stock comes with a 24.94% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $190.50.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMD

Is the AI Stock Bubble Running Out of Air?
Market NewsIs the AI Stock Bubble Running Out of Air?
7d ago
AMD
INTC
INTC, AMD, or QCOM: Which Chip Stock do Analysts Find Most Attractive?
AMD
AMZN
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
W
AMD
More AMD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMD

Is the AI Stock Bubble Running Out of Air?
Market NewsIs the AI Stock Bubble Running Out of Air?
7d ago
AMD
INTC
INTC, AMD, or QCOM: Which Chip Stock do Analysts Find Most Attractive?
Stock Analysis & IdeasINTC, AMD, or QCOM: Which Chip Stock do Analysts Find Most Attractive?
9d ago
AMD
AMZN
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
10d ago
W
AMD
More AMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >