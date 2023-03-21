On Holding Skyrockets after Impressive Sales Growth

Shares of On Holding (NYSE:ONON) skyrocketed over 27% at the time of writing after it reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at CHF0.02 with revenue of CHF366.8 million. This equated to revenue growth of 92% year-over-year.

Looking forward, management expects an adjusted EBITDA margin for Fiscal Year 2023 of 15%. In addition, revenue is anticipated to be at least CFH1.7 billion, implying a growth rate of 39%.

A look at the past five trading days shows the impact that today’s news had on ONON stock, which was mostly trading sideways. As a result of the strong revenue growth, investors are now up almost 32% during this timeframe.

Disclosure