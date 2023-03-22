tiprankstipranks
Market News

OLLI Jumps after Strong Earnings and Guidance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) jumped in today’s trading session after it reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.84 with revenue of $549.8 million. This beat EPS estimates of $0.79 and revenue estimates by more than $7 million.

In addition, comparable store sales increased by 3% on a year-over-year basis, and the company opened five new stores. This brings the total store tally to 468. Furthermore, adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA came in at $66.8 million (16.5% increase) and $77.2 million (16.8% increase), respectively.

Looking forward, management expects adjusted EPS for Fiscal Year 2023 to be in the range of $2.49 to $2.58. For reference, analysts were expecting an adjusted EPS of $2.38. Moreover, revenue is anticipated to come in between $2.036 billion to $2.058 billion versus the consensus forecast of $2 billion.

Nevertheless, Wall Street remains cautious on OLLI stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys, one Hold, and one Sell assigned in the past three months.

More News & Analysis on OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesOllie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
5h ago
OLLI
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Release Date and Conference Call Information
OLLI
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock (NASDAQ:OLLI) Offers a Contrarian Opportunity
OLLI
More OLLI Latest News >

