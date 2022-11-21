OKYO Seeks FDA Nod for Dry Eye Study

Biopharmaceutical company OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) has made an investigational new drug application for OK-101 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

OK-101 is being developed for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED). The company plans to commence a Phase 2 trial in DED in Q1 2023.

Further, the company is designating primary and secondary endpoints in the first-in-human study which could mean an accelerated timeline toward a new drug application for the drug.

OK-101 has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and neuropathic pain-reducing activities in mouse models and corneal neuropathic pain, respectively.

